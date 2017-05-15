Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
328 Design Group
Interior Designers & Decorators in Littleton
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 1950s No More, 328 Design Group 328 Design Group Modern Kitchen Wood White
    1950s No More, 328 Design Group 328 Design Group Modern Kitchen
    1950s No More, 328 Design Group 328 Design Group Modern Kitchen Quartz White
    +3
    1950s No More

    328 Design Group creates spaces and interiors that are both stunningly gorgeous and highly functional.  A beautiful, efficient design is created by learning how you live and how you want your home to feel.

    328 Design Group combines all phases of the design process to create a remarkable home.  With a deep understanding of the construction process, we can do more than design a beautiful, efficient, and functional space.  We can see it through to the end. Ensuring every detail is complete.  Design. Build. Furnish.

    Services
    Interior Design, decorating, and and furnishing
    Service areas
    • Greater Denver Metro Area
    • Littleton
    Address
    80120 Littleton
    United States
    +1-3033509155 328designgroup.com
      Add SEO element