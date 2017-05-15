328 Design Group creates spaces and interiors that are both stunningly gorgeous and highly functional. A beautiful, efficient design is created by learning how you live and how you want your home to feel.

328 Design Group combines all phases of the design process to create a remarkable home. With a deep understanding of the construction process, we can do more than design a beautiful, efficient, and functional space. We can see it through to the end. Ensuring every detail is complete. Design. Build. Furnish.