TWO is an international manufacturer and distributor of home and lifestyle products which unite superior design with utility to change lifestyles and living spaces. Our shutters, awnings, screening, outdoor rooms, motorised roofs and shade sails, all create glorious environments for quality living and entertaining. Meticulous selection of materials and innovative design resonate through the ranges, which capture outlooks and vistas, regulate temperature and airflow, extend living areas, ensure privacy and remove maintenance, to give more time – more time for living.

To do this, TWO partners some of the world’s outdoor lifestyle and window furnishings manufacturers and has its own in-house R&D program to ensure proprietary products are consistently in development. TWO is also inspired to create sustainably and responsibly. We are proud to offer customers the option of having FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) timber for specialised jobs, and we hold FSC chain of custody certification for the distribution and promotion of FSC products. The receptivity to our product ranges in Australia has been exceptional since inception in 2007 and now TWO has offices and distribution across the globe.