Kimberly Peck Architect
Architects in Brooklyn
    • clinique yft
    Justin cruz salon
    alibi salon, soho
    alibi salon, chelsea
    ted gibson salon, Fort Lauderdale
    ted gibson salon, New York
    We are a small boutique design firm that specializes in realizing client’s dream spaces at all budgets. As a small firm we are able to give every project individualized attention from start to finish.  For us the dialog between client and architect is crucial to the architectural process. We start all projects by thoroughly discussing the clients requirements to arrive at a mutual understanding of the program in relation to aesthetics, schedule and budget. Our goal is to understand the clients lifestyle, interpreting their spacial needs accordingly to create a final product that integrates seamlessly with the site. We offer a full spectrum of architectural services. Each projects starts by offering the client multiple schematic solutions for the program. One scheme is then refined , shaped and given material during design development. And finally the design is fully detailed in construction documents and specifications. We help our clients with the bidding process, getting all necessary government permits and with  construction oversight.  We are very interested in experimenting with new materials, using existing materials in unexpected ways, and in energy efficient and environmentally conscious building means and methods. We also offers our clients a full range of interior design and decorating services.

    Services
    architecture and interior design
    Service areas
    New York and Brooklyn
    Address
    266 New York Avenue
    11216 Brooklyn
    United States
    +1-9174497557 kimberlypeck.com
