Kiliim
Textiles & Upholstery in Cairo
    Kiliim is an Egyptian social enterprise and a lifestyle brand that aims to revive and sustain the local craft of handmade kilim making in Egypt by introducing modern designs to a time-honored technique. We manufacture our kilims in Fowwa, a small village situated along the lush Nile Delta. Our craftsmen come from a long line of kilim artisans who consider the craft as part of their heritage. We use the finest quality wool yarn and dyes that are guaranteed to last a lifetime.

    With every purchase you are helping Kiliim’s initiative to put Fowwa back on the local and international map for authentic craftsmanship.

    Service areas
    Cairo
    Address
    0000 Cairo
    Egypt
    +20-1221190711 kiliim.com
