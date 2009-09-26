Your browser is out-of-date.

andretchelistcheffarchitects
Architects in New York
    Round Hill Estate
    West Village Townhouse
    Park Avenue Duplex
    Fifth Avenue Apartment
    Plunkett Place
    Shelter Island Pool & Terrace
    The office of Andre Tchelistcheff Architects bases its work on conceptual refinement with attention to craftsmanship and detail. The commissions span a wide range of typologies and styles: including new homes, townhouse renovations and additions, showrooms, offices, hotels and institutional buildings. By working closely with our clients, and researching across a broad spectrum of solutions, we strive to develop resonant and elegant designs; to be best suited to the specific location, historic, programmatic and financial parameters of each project.

    Services
    Residential | Commercial | Leisure | Restoration
    Service areas
    New York
    Company awards
    • 2013 NYC&G Innovation in Design Awards—Finalist
    • 2013 AIA Annual Design Review—Winner
    • 2013 Architizer A+ Award—Special Mention
    • 2014 AIA Long Island Chapter Archi Award Commendation in Historic Restoration—Adaptive Reuse
    • 2014 AIA Long Island Chapter Archi Award Residential Category—Winner
    • 2014 Hospitality Design Awards—Finalist
    • 2014 Stanford White Award in Historic Preservation
    • 2014 AIA Long Island Chapter Archi Award Historic restoration—Winner
    Address
    100 Crosby Street, Suite 600
    10012 New York
    United States
    +1-2124311503 tchelistcheff.com
