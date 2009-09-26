The office of Andre Tchelistcheff Architects bases its work on conceptual refinement with attention to craftsmanship and detail. The commissions span a wide range of typologies and styles: including new homes, townhouse renovations and additions, showrooms, offices, hotels and institutional buildings. By working closely with our clients, and researching across a broad spectrum of solutions, we strive to develop resonant and elegant designs; to be best suited to the specific location, historic, programmatic and financial parameters of each project.