First Class Carpet Service
Building cleaning in Grovetown
    Carpet Cleaner Mercer Island

    At First Class Carpet Service, Our Trained and well equipped team will provide you with the best and cheap carpet cleaning service. Our carpet cleaners are well versed in stain removal by using different techniques like Hot Water Extraction Cleaning, Carpet Shampooing, Encapsulation, and Dry Carpet Cleaning. Our cleaning procedure is tested and proven to remove all bacteria’s, allergens from carpet. We don’t give you full assurance that each and every stain from the carpet will totally removed, but we do guarantee that we will give you the very best result possible as per your level of satisfaction!

    Services
    cleaning carpet
    Service areas
    Seattle, Renton, and Grovetown
    Address
    5865 Kim Ln, Grovetown, GA 30813
    30813 Grovetown
    United States
    firstclasscarpetservice.com
