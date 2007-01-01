Sebastian Hoek, born in 1980, studied industrial design at the

University of Wuppertal, Germany. While still a student he worked in different design studios including Designum in Istanbul and LOE Design in Shanghai. After graduating in 2007, he continued working in Shanghai for XLPLUS Design -now Designaffairs- until 2010. After moving back to Germany, he formed a partnership with fellow designer Sascha Sartory under the name FORMFUSION – Produktdesign in Cologne. In 2015, Sebastian immigrated to the US and continues working on projects as independent designer under the name Sebastian Hoek / Product Design.