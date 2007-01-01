Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Sebastian Hoek / Product Design
Furniture & Accessories in Oakland
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • DIVI WALL, Sebastian Hoek / Product Design Sebastian Hoek / Product Design BedroomAccessories & decoration
    DIVI WALL, Sebastian Hoek / Product Design Sebastian Hoek / Product Design Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    DIVI WALL, Sebastian Hoek / Product Design Sebastian Hoek / Product Design Dressing roomAccessories & decoration
    +6
    DIVI WALL
    MyLight, Sebastian Hoek / Product Design Sebastian Hoek / Product Design Living roomAccessories & decoration Amber/Gold
    MyLight, Sebastian Hoek / Product Design Sebastian Hoek / Product Design Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    MyLight, Sebastian Hoek / Product Design Sebastian Hoek / Product Design BedroomAccessories & decoration
    +2
    MyLight

    Sebastian Hoek, born in 1980, studied industrial design at the
    University of Wuppertal, Germany. While still a student he worked in different design studios including Designum in Istanbul and LOE Design in Shanghai. After graduating in 2007, he continued working in Shanghai for XLPLUS Design -now Designaffairs- until 2010. After moving back to Germany, he formed a partnership with fellow designer Sascha Sartory under the name FORMFUSION – Produktdesign in Cologne. In 2015, Sebastian immigrated to the US and continues working on projects as independent designer under the name Sebastian Hoek / Product Design.

    Services
    Design Service—Furniture & Accessoires
    Service areas
    International and Oakland
    Company awards
    • 2015 // German Design Award Special Mention – “Fire” for Konstantin Slawinski
    • 2014 // Focus Open Silver – “Fire” for Konstantin Slawinski
    • 2014 // iF Award – “Fire” for Konstantin Slawinski
    • 2014 // DesignPlus Ambiente – “Fire” for Konstantin Slawinski
    • 2014 // Iconic Award – “Fire” for Konstantin Slawinski
    • 2014 // Interior Innovation Award – “Fire” for Konstantin Slawinski
    • 2014 // Form 2014 Tendence – “Fire” for Konstantin Slawinski
    • 2014 // Interior Innovation Award – “Lombard” for Konstantin Slawinski
    • 2014 // iF Award – “Select” for Sudhaus
    • 2014 // Plus-X-Award – “Traveller” for Lehmann Audio
    • 2007 // Red Dot Award, category “Product Design” – “Colormix” for Sobey
    • 2007 // IF Award, category “Product Design” “Money Tying Machine” for Guao
    • 2002 // Doellken Award Winner Produktdesign
    • Show all 13 awards
    Address
    94608 Oakland
    United States
    sebastianhoek.com
      Add SEO element