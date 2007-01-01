Sebastian Hoek, born in 1980, studied industrial design at the
University of Wuppertal, Germany. While still a student he worked in different design studios including Designum in Istanbul and LOE Design in Shanghai. After graduating in 2007, he continued working in Shanghai for XLPLUS Design -now Designaffairs- until 2010. After moving back to Germany, he formed a partnership with fellow designer Sascha Sartory under the name FORMFUSION – Produktdesign in Cologne. In 2015, Sebastian immigrated to the US and continues working on projects as independent designer under the name Sebastian Hoek / Product Design.
- 2015 // German Design Award Special Mention – “Fire” for Konstantin Slawinski
- 2014 // Focus Open Silver – “Fire” for Konstantin Slawinski
- 2014 // iF Award – “Fire” for Konstantin Slawinski
- 2014 // DesignPlus Ambiente – “Fire” for Konstantin Slawinski
- 2014 // Iconic Award – “Fire” for Konstantin Slawinski
- 2014 // Interior Innovation Award – “Fire” for Konstantin Slawinski
- 2014 // Form 2014 Tendence – “Fire” for Konstantin Slawinski
- 2014 // Interior Innovation Award – “Lombard” for Konstantin Slawinski
- 2014 // iF Award – “Select” for Sudhaus
- 2014 // Plus-X-Award – “Traveller” for Lehmann Audio
- 2007 // Red Dot Award, category “Product Design” – “Colormix” for Sobey
- 2007 // IF Award, category “Product Design” “Money Tying Machine” for Guao
- 2002 // Doellken Award Winner Produktdesign
94608 Oakland
United States
sebastianhoek.com