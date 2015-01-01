Rêny is an architecture firm based in Paris and Cairo specialized in the realization of outstanding designs for residential and commercial sectors.

It was founded by Architect Ahmed Osman and Mrs. Rania El Shetewy in Paris, in February 2014.

Our focus is to deliver quality "living experience" to our clients by working on approaches that balance between elegant and practical design.

With a strong profile in the French and Egyptian markets and with a talented team of young architects, we take our designs to a unique dimension of excellence and perfection.