Rêny
Architects in Cairo
Reviews
    Rêny is an architecture firm based in Paris and Cairo specialized in the realization of outstanding designs for residential and commercial sectors. 

    It was founded by Architect Ahmed Osman and Mrs. Rania El Shetewy in Paris, in February 2014.

    Our focus is to deliver quality "living experience" to our clients by working on approaches that balance between elegant and practical design. 

    With a strong profile in the French and Egyptian markets and with a talented team of young architects, we take our designs to a unique dimension of excellence and perfection.

    Services
    Architecture and interior space modifications —Interior design —Entrepreneurship —Furniture design
    Service areas
    Cairo / Paris
    Address
    27 St. Building 155/156, Fifth Settlement- New Cairo, Egypt | 45 Avenue de Friedland, 75008- Paris, France.
    11835 Cairo
    Egypt
    +20-1016002400 www.renyfrance.com
