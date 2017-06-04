Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Miranda Home Staging and Photography
Home Stagers in Xàbia
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • makeover apartment, Miranda Home Staging and Photography Miranda Home Staging and Photography Modern Living Room
    makeover apartment, Miranda Home Staging and Photography Miranda Home Staging and Photography Kitchen
    makeover apartment, Miranda Home Staging and Photography Miranda Home Staging and Photography Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +2
    makeover apartment
    Home staging Portfolio, Miranda Home Staging and Photography Miranda Home Staging and Photography KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Home staging Portfolio, Miranda Home Staging and Photography Miranda Home Staging and Photography KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Home staging Portfolio, Miranda Home Staging and Photography Miranda Home Staging and Photography Living roomStools & chairs
    +14
    Home staging Portfolio

    Miranda Home Staging. Since 2016 specialized and certified to make your home or office at a minimal investment, sales or rental ready. Home Staging is a proven approach to sell a property faster and often for a better price. Our company represents enthusiasm, creativity, attention to detail and has the talent for creating overview, atmosphere and harmony. We can make your home an eye catcher on any site, reaching the widest possible audience of potential buyers or tenants. in addition we offer a number of additional services including organizing and supervising your move, personal shopping, cleaning coach activities and furniture rental.

    Services
    • Home staging
    • consultancy
    • organizing
    • photography
    Service areas
    Xàbia Spain
    Company awards
    LNV certified
    Address
    Carrer Cap Negre 68b
    03738 Xàbia
    Spain
    +31-624381364 miranda-vastgoedstyling.nl
      Add SEO element