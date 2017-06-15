Your browser is out-of-date.

Aguirre Design
Furniture & Accessories in New York
Reviews (5)
Projects

    About Us , Aguirre Design Aguirre Design Modern Dining Room
    About Us
    Home Collection , Aguirre Design Aguirre Design Living roomStools & chairs
    Home Collection , Aguirre Design Aguirre Design BedroomBeds & headboards
    Home Collection , Aguirre Design Aguirre Design Dining roomTables
    Home Collection

    Combining traditional craftsmanship and contemporary elegance, Aguirre Design is an American company that creates extraordinary luxury furnishings, one-of-a-kind custom pieces, and unique décor items for the modern home. Sculptural yet functional, the collections are inspired by the minimalist forms found in nature and use such elemental materials as wood, metal, and leather to forge a connection between rusticity and refinement, the past and the future.

    Each piece is conceived in the family-owned studio’s downtown New York City headquarters, and then handmade in their Long Island City warehouse with meticulous attention to detail and high-quality standards. With more than 25 years of experience crafting singular items that tell a story, owner and founder Mauricio Aguirre provides the guiding vision for the brand. Sons Mateo Aguirre and David Aguirre also give aesthetic direction and oversee operations and execution. Together with a team of exceptionally skilled artisans, they bring each piece to life with a passion for beauty that is evident in even the smallest details. In addition to producing distinctive furnishings, the firm offers the full spectrum of interior design services, from space planning to art curation, and has worked with the likes of Alexandra Champalimaud, Armani Casa, Rockwell Group, and more. For Aguirre Design, outstanding artistry and impeccable work are at the heart of everything they do.

    Home Collection | Furniture Design | Design Services | Custom Furniture Capabilities | Home Decor | Leathers.
    New York
    Address
    50 Battery Pl
    10280 New York
    United States
    +1-6462657820 www.mauricioaguirre.com

