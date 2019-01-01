Achieve the most successful marketing with targeted PR.



Successfully marketing properties and real estate projects undoubtedly requires professional and customer focused marketing, however, recently the industry tends to regard this alone as insufficient. Due to rapidly rising prices in recent years, especially in the high-end sector, sales are increasingly being supported by public relations activities.



It is only by utilising a targeted approach that implements all relevant media and available coverage that both national and international investors can expect to be well informed enough about and above all, spark their interest in new developments and offers.



We recognise individual resources that are directly relevant to the target group and make it a lot simpler for prospective buyers to envision properties as future homes and gain a comprehensive overview of their future investment.

Our priority lies in the added value we bring to the offers by project enterprises, brokerage firms and property technology companies.