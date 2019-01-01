Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Coup
Real Estate Agents in Berlin
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Nireos: Ikonische Architektur an Athens Riviera, The Coup The Coup Multi-Family house White
    Nireos: Ikonische Architektur an Athens Riviera, The Coup The Coup Multi-Family house White
    Nireos: Ikonische Architektur an Athens Riviera, The Coup The Coup Pool
    +5
    Nireos: Ikonische Architektur an Athens Riviera
    SAPPHIRE Super Penthouse, The Coup The Coup Multi-Family house
    SAPPHIRE Super Penthouse, The Coup The Coup Modern Living Room
    SAPPHIRE Super Penthouse, The Coup The Coup Modern Houses
    +1
    SAPPHIRE Super Penthouse

    Achieve the most successful marketing with targeted PR.

    Successfully marketing properties and real estate projects undoubtedly requires professional and customer focused marketing, however, recently the industry tends to regard this alone as insufficient. Due to rapidly rising prices in recent years, especially in the high-end sector, sales are increasingly being supported by public relations activities.

    It is only by utilising a targeted approach that implements all relevant media and available coverage that both national and international investors can expect to be well informed enough about and above all, spark their interest in new developments and offers.

    We recognise individual resources that are directly relevant to the target group and make it a lot simpler for prospective buyers to envision properties as future homes and gain a comprehensive overview of their future investment.

    Our priority lies in the added value we bring to the offers by project enterprises, brokerage firms and property technology companies.

    Services
    public relations, marketing, and copy writing
    Service areas
    Real Estates and Berlin
    Address
    Rheinsberger Str. 76/77
    10115 Berlin
    Germany
    +49-1707308126 athens.thecoup.de
    Legal disclosure

    The Coup
    Rheinsberger Str. 76/77
    10115 Berlin

    Reviews

    Aurélie Raphaël
    Melanie is a great and creative person, always with great ideas and advices. She knows her job and she does it very well. I highly recommand her for PR & communication projets. Thanks for your work Melanie it was great working with you!
    about 3 years ago
    Joanna Vaiou
    Excellent Online PR and copy writing services agency. Not only the quality of delivered promotional pieces is top but the founder is also a top communicator when it comes to asking the right questions, preparing targeted content promotions that fit my brand and maximise my benefits. I love professionals who under-promise and over-deliver and The COUP Public Relations Agency does exactly that! Highly recommended! Thank you for your service!
    about 3 years ago
      Add SEO element