RTY Fine Art
Artists & Artisans in Los Angeles
    Custom Fine Artwork

    I specialize in custom, commission abstract artwork made to fit your space and your style. I believe artwork brings a space to life, but finding the right piece can be challenging. It should be something you love, and which fits into your space as though it was made for it. Make your space as unique as you are with original, customized paintings made for you.

    Rebecca has been working as a professional artist for over a decade, and has a Bachelors degree in Fine Art and Painting. She takes pride in her work and the quality of what she creates.

    Services
    Custom Fine Art
    Service areas
    • California
    • United States
    • International
    • Los Angeles
    Address
    90038 Los Angeles
    United States
    rtyfineart.com
