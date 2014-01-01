Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
PERFORMANCE KITCHENS &amp; HOME
Kitchen Planners in Manayunk / Philadelphia
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • White Delight, PERFORMANCE KITCHENS & HOME PERFORMANCE KITCHENS & HOME Built-in kitchens Wood White
    White Delight, PERFORMANCE KITCHENS & HOME PERFORMANCE KITCHENS & HOME Kitchen Solid Wood White
    White Delight, PERFORMANCE KITCHENS & HOME PERFORMANCE KITCHENS & HOME Kitchen Solid Wood
    +3
    White Delight

    Specializing in older homes that need design solutions for Kitchens, Bathrooms, any room that needs re-inventing to fit todays times. Unique Designs

    Services
    • Kitchen Design
    • Cabinetry
    • Countertops
    • Cabinet hardware
    • Flooring
    • Tile
    • Kichen Faucets
    Service areas
    • Gladwynne Pa
    • Bala cynwyd Pa
    • Devon Pa
    • Berwynne Pa
    • Wayne Pa Philadelphia Pa
    • Chestnut Hill Pa
    • Villanova Pa. Radnor
    • Pa. Rydail Pa. Haverford Pa.
    • Manayunk / Philadelphia
    • Show all 9 service areas
    Company awards
    Sub Zero Wolf Design Award, Best Of Philadelphia Happenings Kitchens 2015 & 2016 Design Award Cabinetry, Best Of Houzz 2014-2017
    Address
    4429 Main Street
    19127 Manayunk / Philadelphia
    United States
    +1-2154820700 www.performancekitchens.com

    Reviews

    jessica Blanchard
    Performance Kitchens & Home transformed my old kitchen into a thing of beauty and a joy to behold. Nancy and her team came to my Philadelphia townhouse and were able to conjure up a kitchen that was better than my wildest dreams. Bravo Performance Kitchens
    over 3 years ago
    David McAleer
    Attention to detail in the plans makes installation so much easier. The designers and expediter form an efficient team that I would highly recommend to anyone who considers neat organized on time completion a priority. They deliver not just a kitchen, but a transformation of your home.
    over 3 years ago
    Susan Venner
    I can't believe my new kitchen! The team of professionals at Performance Kitchens in Manayunk so greatly exceeded my expectations that I am still left speechless every time I go into my kitchen. I have an older home on the Main Line that has a lot of character and also a lot of limitations. Because of this I thought I could never have the kitchen of my dreams. Boy, was I wrong! When I met with Nancy Forman and her team of designers at their beautiful showroom on Main Street I was nervous but everyone was so nice and accommodating that I immediately felt at home. They listened patiently to my ideas for our kitchen and then made suggestions for things I had never thought of. The result is simply fabulous. From the redesigned space to the cabinets to the surfaces and appliances, my new kitchen takes my breath away. Thank you Nancy and Performance Kitchens!
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element