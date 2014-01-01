Specializing in older homes that need design solutions for Kitchens, Bathrooms, any room that needs re-inventing to fit todays times. Unique Designs
- Services
- Kitchen Design
- Cabinetry
- Countertops
- Cabinet hardware
- Flooring
- Tile
- Kichen Faucets
- Service areas
- Gladwynne Pa
- Bala cynwyd Pa
- Devon Pa
- Berwynne Pa
- Wayne Pa Philadelphia Pa
- Chestnut Hill Pa
- Villanova Pa. Radnor
- Pa. Rydail Pa. Haverford Pa.
- Manayunk / Philadelphia
- Show all 9 service areas
- Company awards
- Sub Zero Wolf Design Award, Best Of Philadelphia Happenings Kitchens 2015 & 2016 Design Award Cabinetry, Best Of Houzz 2014-2017
- Address
-
4429 Main Street
19127 Manayunk / Philadelphia
United States
+1-2154820700 www.performancekitchens.com