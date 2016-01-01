Your browser is out-of-date.

Reviews (1)
    • We are a certified electrical services provider in Auckland. In fact, our company is one of the best when it comes to quality installations and repairs at pocket-friendly rates. We have been in the industry long enough to know what needs to be done, and how it should be done. Our team of skilled technicians are conversant with all manner of electrical malfunctions in homes, businesses, and industries. They are well-equipped with the latest equipment, and all our parts & fixtures are sourced from reputable manufacturers. Let’s not forget our mobile units that are always on standby waiting for your call. We offer services ranging from wiring installations, electrical appliance inspection, security lighting set up, home automation, and issuance of an electrical compliance safety certificate. Whatever your electrical needs are, we’ve got you covered. Our electrical experts have a reputation for keeping time, paying attention to detail, and being trustworthy. We draft free non-obligatory quotes for all our clients, and advise them accordingly whenever they seek our expert opinion. All our communication channels are open 24/7. You can call the direct hotline on 09 950 7183, or visit our website at http://www.electricians-auckland.com All your concerns will be addressed immediately by one of our professional electricians.

    Service areas
    Auckland and Flat Bush
    Address
    Apartment B, 7889 Dalcross Drive
    2016 Flat Bush
    New Zealand
    +64-99507183 www.electricians-auckland.com

    Reviews

    Rakesh Soma
    We recently completed a bungalow in Mt Albert and needed to repair our old alarm. We had to deal with circa 15-20 tradies in our renovation (see my other reviews if you're renovating) and Phil was fantastic. Phil visited to provide a quote and advised that our alarm was long since discontinued and difficult to repair/upgrade. Phil quoted us for a modern, touch screen and internet linked alarm with various options. His original quote was beyond our budget - but he walked us through the itemized quote and what could be compromised on or saved for future date should the need arise to help us spec a system that would suit our needs. Phil communicated well, was on time, performed a neat and tidy install with a cheerful demeanor. His billing and time was well documented and transparent and he took the time to walk us through the alarm, and provides online support when we needed it. Phil gets 5 stars because we developed issues with our alarm (which he noticed online) which required two follow up visit to check our alarm onsite and then replace components. Hardware fails sometime but Phil made the experience a minor issue and was there the next day (or the morning after) testing and repairing the system. We were never referred to the manufacturer and had very little disruption. We've had the alarm for 4 months now and it's worked perfectly since - we are very happy with it. I would happily recommend Phil for alarm installations or for that matter any other electrical work required - he was fantastic to deal with and showed up to support when issues with great follow-up service.
    over 1 year ago
