Decorating Den Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Sterling
    • Decorating Den Interiors specializes in one thing, beautiful decorating. Our clients love our personalized service, customized designs, and the products that we bring together especially for them. No project is too big or too small. And don't worry, we don't have to do it all at once. Together we will tour your home and discuss your design ideas and challenges. We will work with you on a plan to bring it all together on your budget and on your timetable.

     http://www.nalini.decoratingden.com

    Service areas
    • Ashburn
    • Chantilly
    • Fairfax
    • Great Falls
    • Herndon
    • Leesburg
    • Oakton
    • Potomac Falls
    • Reston
    • Loudon County
    • Northern Virginia
    • Sterling
    Address
    20165 Sterling
    United States
    +1-7033458285 www.nalini.decoratingden.com
