London Builders
Home Builders in London
    • We are a Greater London based building company, providing a comprehensive range of services for commercial and residential properties from design and construction through to refurbishment, re-decoration and property management.

    Services
    • providing a comprehensive range of services for commercial and residential properties from design and construction through to refurbishment
    • re-decoration and property management
    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    FMB, Trust a Trader, NHBC, Construction,… ..
    Address
    15 Goat Lane, Forty Hill, Middlesex, Enfield
    EN1 4TZ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7708587861 www.london-builders.info
