We are a Greater London based building company, providing a comprehensive range of services for commercial and residential properties from design and construction through to refurbishment, re-decoration and property management.
- Services
- providing a comprehensive range of services for commercial and residential properties from design and construction through to refurbishment
- re-decoration and property management
- Service areas
- London
- Company awards
- FMB, Trust a Trader, NHBC, Construction,… ..
- Address
-
15 Goat Lane, Forty Hill, Middlesex, Enfield
EN1 4TZ London
United Kingdom
+44-7708587861 www.london-builders.info