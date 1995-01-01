Your browser is out-of-date.

Watkins Architect
Architects in Fleetwood
Reviews (5)
    Residential Home

    Founded in 1995, this 9 person firm is oriented toward supporting and developing the needs of its surrounding communities. As a local firm, our dedicated staff understands the unique needs and design of: Residential, Commercial, Municipal and Religious buildings. 

     In early 2012, Watkins Architect merged with Synergetics Architect of Reading, PA creating a single architecture practice. Together our teams combine many years of experience, a variety of skill sets and a wide range of resources and services.

    With two LEED Accredited Professionals on staff, Watkins Architect LTD can assist clients in designing and maintaining environmentally-sensitive, enery-efficient buildings, as well as in submitting for LEED certification and Designed to Earn the ENERGY STAR status. As a proud member of the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and an ENERGY STAR Partner, Watkins Architect is committed to bettering the environment through conscientious design and construction.

    Services
    • Site/Facility Evaluation
    • Site/Facility Planning
    • Site/Facility Implementation
    • Interior Design Services
    • Land Development Planning
    Service areas
    • Fleetwood
    • PA
    • Pottsville
    • Pottstown
    • Allentown
    • Lancaster
    • Reading
    • Wyomissing
    • Poconos
    • Oley
    • East Strausburg
    Company awards
    • Empire Education Group — Excellence Level, 2011 Merit Construction Awards of Excellence, Best Commercial $5-10 Million Project
    • MINDCO & Avery Award Certificate of Achievement and Award in Business
    • Architecture Creative Achievement Award — Penn State University
    • Home Builders Association — Eight Awards for Cardinal Ridge Elderly Housing Development
    • Design of home featured in Builder/Architect Magazine
    • Design of Best of Show, runner-up home in the 2003 Berks County Parade of Homes
    Address
    29 West Main St
    19522 Fleetwood
    United States
    +1-6109445536 www.watkinsarchitect.com

    Kasey Gray
    over 4 years ago
    Ron Jerdon
    The staff at Watkins Architects are extremely proffessional, competant and responsive. When we team with Watkins on a project we know it will be a success!
    almost 5 years ago
    Jim Long
    Watkin's Architect completed the design for the renovations of my drafting office (J.B. Long, Inc.) as well as our security company (Security Service Company, Inc.), which included our UL Listed Central Station. I would definitely recommend John and his staff for any design work.
    almost 5 years ago
