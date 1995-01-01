Founded in 1995, this 9 person firm is oriented toward supporting and developing the needs of its surrounding communities. As a local firm, our dedicated staff understands the unique needs and design of: Residential, Commercial, Municipal and Religious buildings.
In early 2012, Watkins Architect merged with Synergetics Architect of Reading, PA creating a single architecture practice. Together our teams combine many years of experience, a variety of skill sets and a wide range of resources and services.
With two LEED Accredited Professionals on staff, Watkins Architect LTD can assist clients in designing and maintaining environmentally-sensitive, enery-efficient buildings, as well as in submitting for LEED certification and Designed to Earn the ENERGY STAR status. As a proud member of the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and an ENERGY STAR Partner, Watkins Architect is committed to bettering the environment through conscientious design and construction.
- Services
- Site/Facility Evaluation
- Site/Facility Planning
- Site/Facility Implementation
- Interior Design Services
- Land Development Planning
- Service areas
- Fleetwood
- PA
- Pottsville
- Pottstown
- Allentown
- Lancaster
- Reading
- Wyomissing
- Poconos
- Oley
- East Strausburg
- Company awards
- Empire Education Group — Excellence Level, 2011 Merit Construction Awards of Excellence, Best Commercial $5-10 Million Project
- MINDCO & Avery Award Certificate of Achievement and Award in Business
- Architecture Creative Achievement Award — Penn State University
- Home Builders Association — Eight Awards for Cardinal Ridge Elderly Housing Development
- Design of home featured in Builder/Architect Magazine
- Design of Best of Show, runner-up home in the 2003 Berks County Parade of Homes
- Address
-
29 West Main St
19522 Fleetwood
United States
+1-6109445536 www.watkinsarchitect.com