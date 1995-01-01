Founded in 1995, this 9 person firm is oriented toward supporting and developing the needs of its surrounding communities. As a local firm, our dedicated staff understands the unique needs and design of: Residential, Commercial, Municipal and Religious buildings.

In early 2012, Watkins Architect merged with Synergetics Architect of Reading, PA creating a single architecture practice. Together our teams combine many years of experience, a variety of skill sets and a wide range of resources and services.

With two LEED Accredited Professionals on staff, Watkins Architect LTD can assist clients in designing and maintaining environmentally-sensitive, enery-efficient buildings, as well as in submitting for LEED certification and Designed to Earn the ENERGY STAR status. As a proud member of the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and an ENERGY STAR Partner, Watkins Architect is committed to bettering the environment through conscientious design and construction.