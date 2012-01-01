Billinkoff Architecture (formerly Donald Billinkoff Architects) was established on Manhattan's Upper West side in 1992.

The firm is staffed by a dedicated group of architects, designers, technical and administrative staff and provides architecture, planning and interior design services. A strong commitment to collaboration characterized by an open exchange of ideas underlies our philosophy. We have completed residential, commercial, academic and medical office projects in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Projects include both new construction and renovation.

Regardless of size and scope all of our projects are founded on a supportive and meaningful relationship with clients, and reflect a strong commitment to quality design.

Our projects have been featured in magazines, newspaper articles and books including House and Garden Magazine; Interior Design; Metropolitan Home; New York Living; Connecticut Cottages and Gardens; Hamptons Cottages and Gardens; Objekt; The New York Times Home Section; The International Book of Lofts by Suzanne Slesin; New Modern Creative Living Spaces by Carla Breeze; and Houses by Alejandro Bahamon.