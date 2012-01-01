Your browser is out-of-date.

BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
Architects in New York
Reviews (0)
    • Town Lane Residence, Amagansett, NY, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Country style house
    Town Lane Residence, Amagansett, NY, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Country style house
    Town Lane Residence, Amagansett, NY, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Pool
    +12
    Town Lane Residence, Amagansett, NY
    High Line Penthouse, New York, NY, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Minimalist dining room
    High Line Penthouse, New York, NY, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Living room
    High Line Penthouse, New York, NY, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Living room
    +9
    High Line Penthouse, New York, NY
    Paradise Lane, Litchfield County, CT, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Single family home
    Paradise Lane, Litchfield County, CT, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Modern Terrace
    Paradise Lane, Litchfield County, CT, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Modern Houses
    +17
    Paradise Lane, Litchfield County, CT
    East 69th Street Apartment, NYC, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    East 69th Street Apartment, NYC, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Living room
    East 69th Street Apartment, NYC, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Kitchen
    +11
    East 69th Street Apartment, NYC
    Hayden Lane Residence, Bucks County, PA, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Patios & Decks
    Hayden Lane Residence, Bucks County, PA, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Patios & Decks
    Hayden Lane Residence, Bucks County, PA, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Country style house
    +8
    Hayden Lane Residence, Bucks County, PA
    Quogue Weekend House, Quogue, NY, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Modern Dining Room
    Quogue Weekend House, Quogue, NY, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Modern Kitchen
    Quogue Weekend House, Quogue, NY, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Modern Kitchen
    +8
    Quogue Weekend House, Quogue, NY
    Billinkoff Architecture (formerly Donald Billinkoff Architects) was established on Manhattan's Upper West side in 1992.

    The firm is staffed by a dedicated group of architects, designers, technical and administrative staff and provides architecture, planning and interior design services.  A strong commitment to collaboration characterized by an open exchange of ideas underlies our philosophy. We have completed residential, commercial, academic and medical office projects in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Projects include both new construction and renovation.

    Regardless of size and scope all of our projects are founded on a supportive and meaningful relationship with clients, and reflect a strong commitment to quality design.

    Our projects have been featured in magazines, newspaper articles and books including House and Garden Magazine; Interior Design; Metropolitan Home; New York Living; Connecticut Cottages and Gardens; Hamptons Cottages and Gardens; Objekt; The New York Times Home Section; The International Book of Lofts by Suzanne Slesin; New Modern Creative Living Spaces by Carla Breeze; and Houses by Alejandro Bahamon.

    Services
    Architecture and Interiors
    Service areas
    • New York
    • Long Island
    • Hamptons
    • Litchfield County
    • CT
    • New Jersey
    • eastern Pennsylvania
    Address
    2472 Broadway
    10025 New York
    United States
    +1-2126787755 www.billinkoff.com
