Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
UNISPACE INTERIORS
Interior Designers & Decorators in Kannur
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (8)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • UNISPACE INTERIORS
    UNISPACE INTERIORS
    Click to complete

    At UNISPACE  we understand how important it is to invest time in getting to know you and your requirement so we can deliver a truly innovative design and build solution for your place.

    Our team will accompany you right through the project timeline, ensuring your vision is delivered to meet your expectations – on time and on budget.

    At UNISPACE we are committed to forging long-term partnerships with our clients, creating robust, flexible Solutions which will address the changing needs of your future requirement.

    Service areas
    KANNUR
    Address
    GF , STAR ARCADE COMPLEX ,OPP RAANDHAL RESTAURANT,TALAP,KANNUR,KERALA
    670004 Kannur
    India
    +91-9400212333 www.unispaceinteriors.com

    Reviews

    rufi mahamood
    about 2 months ago
    shahid muhammed
    3 months ago
    Rishana Wahab M
    3 months ago
    Show all 8 reviews
      Add SEO element