Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Plusch Decor
Other Businesses in Mahim, Mumbai
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Plüsch Decor one of the best branch of Plüsch in India, who gives best furnish customers with the extravagance and top of the line adornments and freakish stylistic layout inspired from around the globe. The first of the brands that Plüsch Décor acquired is Ritzenhoff for glassware, a famous Glassware company, which has made a mark in the international scene with their designer, and printed glasses.

    we are offering many online designer products at best prices. We  have thousands of collections of   Coffee Mugs, Wine Glasses, Decoration Plants for homes, Vases, Large Candle Holders, Beer Glasses, Cappuccino Cups,  ASA Candle light Holder and many more  things in different disgns and colors.

    Services
    Best Home decoration websites
    Service areas
    Mahim and Mumbai
    Address
    1st floor, Ashford Chambers, Citylight Cinema, Lady Jamshedji Road
    400016 Mahim, Mumbai
    India
    +91-8652221833 www.pluschdecor.com

    Reviews

    priya Singh
    I am using a Plusch Decor shopping website for a long time. Plush Decor is very good site for home decoration products and materials. Plush Decor is very trustable and affordable shopping site in India.
    almost 5 years ago
    Edit
      Add SEO element