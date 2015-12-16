Your browser is out-of-date.

Portrisa
Doors in Leiria
    • Residencial double security door, Portrisa Portrisa Windows & doors Doors Metal Multicolored
    Residencial double security door, Portrisa Portrisa Modern Windows and Doors Metal Multicolored
    Residencial double security door

    Portrisa S.A. is an international company which main activities are the manufacture and commercialization of security doors and fire doors.We are leaders on the Portuguese door market and we are established in several countries: Spain, France, England, Poland, Mexico, Angola, India, Tunisia. All our possible customisations allow us to design doors from the suburbs of Paris or north Africa where we have done huge blocks of apartments to the heart of the exquisite London were we have renovations done on Park Lane and several others places where the aesthetic criteria of every Architect needs to be matched. Portrisa Security door has the toughness of a strong steel security door combined with the style and character of a luxurious wooden door. Our security door Class 3 (norm ENV 1627: 2006) and PAS24&BS6375 Secured by Design, is made of a strong and solid steel structure, finished of a huge range of wooden panels matching the exclusive appearance of each residence.

    Services
    Security doors and Fire doors
    Service areas
    LEIRIA
    Address
    Rua da Majoeira, 420
    2415-184 Leiria
    Portugal
    +351-244720610 www.portrisa.com
    Legal disclosure

    Reviews

    José Felicio
    Qualidade
    almost 5 years ago
    Jorge Gordalina
    Qualidades
    almost 5 years ago
    Portas Tecnoporta
    Muito bom empresa 5 estrelas.
    over 5 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
