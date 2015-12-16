Portrisa S.A. is an international company which main activities are the manufacture and commercialization of security doors and fire doors.We are leaders on the Portuguese door market and we are established in several countries: Spain, France, England, Poland, Mexico, Angola, India, Tunisia. All our possible customisations allow us to design doors from the suburbs of Paris or north Africa where we have done huge blocks of apartments to the heart of the exquisite London were we have renovations done on Park Lane and several others places where the aesthetic criteria of every Architect needs to be matched. Portrisa Security door has the toughness of a strong steel security door combined with the style and character of a luxurious wooden door. Our security door Class 3 (norm ENV 1627: 2006) and PAS24&BS6375 Secured by Design, is made of a strong and solid steel structure, finished of a huge range of wooden panels matching the exclusive appearance of each residence.