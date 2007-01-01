Your browser is out-of-date.

Metcalfe
Architects in Philadelphia
    • We specialize in designing social spaces—residential, commercial and institutional settings that invite interaction and engender happiness in the people who occupy them.

    We embrace the concept of institutional sustainability, a discipline that requires us to think not only about the immediate environmental impact of how and what we build, but also its longevity and utility over the lifetime of a project. By incorporating these considerations into our plans, we build sustainability into the DNA of everything we design.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Environmental Graphics
    • Exhibit Design
    Service areas
    United States and Philadelphia
    Company awards
    • 2015 HGTV Fresh Faces of Design
    • 2013 PA Brownfields Conference, Extreme Makeover Award
    • 2012 PA Society of American Registered Architects, Design Award of Merit
    • 2012 International Galvanizing Awards, Paris, France, Highly Commended project (only North American project to receive this distinction)
    • 2010 Best of Philly® Awards
    • 2010 American Galvanizers Association, Hot-Dip Galvanizing Excellence Award
    • 2010 AIA Philadelphia Awards for Design Excellence, Gold Medal Award
    • 2010 AIA Pennsylvania, Architectural Excellence Award
    • 2010 International “Making Cities Livable Green Places” Award
    • 2009 Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia, Grand Jury Winner
    • 2009 PA Society of Registered Architects, Design Award of Honor
    • 2009 Associated Builders and Contractors, Southeast PA, Merit Construction Award of Excellence for Best Unique Construction Project
    • 2008 Mid-Atlantic Construction Magazine Best of 2008 – Small Projects Winner
    • 2008 Industrial Perforators Association Design Contest, Honorable Mention
    • 2007 Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia, Award of Recognition
    • 2007 Metal Architecture Design Awards, Renovations Winner
    • 2007 Industrial Perforators Association Design Contest, Honorable Mention
    Address
    211 N. 13th Street, Suite 503
    19107 Philadelphia
    United States
    +1-2155579200 metarchdesign.com
