Kathryn Ivey Interiors is a boutique, luxury, full-service design firm based in Alexandria, Virginia and Paris, France. Naturally, as a firm that spans two cultures, our creative approach is influenced by a global point of view. In addition to sourcing products and inspiration from Europe, we bring a sense of history and a collected aesthetic to each project.

We strive to create interiors that are personal and speak to the lives of those who inhabit them. Each space has a story to tell, and we achieve this narrative by designing spaces that have a collected, yet edited feel to include those items that hold a history and story. With each of these stories we tell we aim to reflect the true, the good and of course, the beautiful. Kathryn Ivey Interiors has been featured in several publications including House and Garden UK, House Beautiful, Better Homes and Garden, Home and Design, DC Modern Luxury, etc.