Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Kathryn Ivey Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Alexandria
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Kathryn Ivey Interiors is a boutique, luxury, full-service design firm based in Alexandria, Virginia and Paris, France.  Naturally, as a firm that spans two cultures, our creative approach is influenced by a global point of view. In addition to sourcing products and inspiration from Europe, we bring a sense of history and a collected aesthetic to each project.

    We strive to create interiors that are personal and speak to the lives of those who inhabit them. Each space has a story to tell, and we achieve this narrative by designing spaces that have a collected, yet edited feel to include those items that hold a history and story.  With each of these stories we tell we aim to reflect the true, the good and of course, the beautiful. Kathryn Ivey Interiors has been featured in several publications including House and Garden UK, House Beautiful, Better Homes and Garden, Home and Design, DC Modern Luxury, etc.

    Services
    Full-service interior design
    Service areas
    ALEXANDRIA
    Company awards
    Kathryn was selected as a Next New Wave Designer by House Beautiful magazine. We have been published in numerous national, local and international publications.
    Address
    201 N. Fairfax Street
    22314 Alexandria
    United States
    +1-5718003084 www.kathrynivey.com
      Add SEO element