FORMA Design Inc.
Architects in Washington D.C.
    • Spring Valley Residence, FORMA Design Inc. FORMA Design Inc. Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    Spring Valley Residence, FORMA Design Inc. FORMA Design Inc. Modern Living Room
    Spring Valley Residence, FORMA Design Inc. FORMA Design Inc. Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    +26
    Spring Valley Residence
    Craftsman Modern, FORMA Design Inc. FORMA Design Inc. Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    Craftsman Modern, FORMA Design Inc. FORMA Design Inc. Modern Dining Room
    Craftsman Modern, FORMA Design Inc. FORMA Design Inc. Modern Dining Room
    +39
    Craftsman Modern
    Bethesda Modern, FORMA Design Inc. FORMA Design Inc. Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    Bethesda Modern, FORMA Design Inc. FORMA Design Inc. Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    Bethesda Modern, FORMA Design Inc. FORMA Design Inc. Modern Dining Room
    +28
    Bethesda Modern
    Skyline Flat in Rosslyn, FORMA Design Inc. FORMA Design Inc. Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    Skyline Flat in Rosslyn, FORMA Design Inc. FORMA Design Inc. Modern Bedroom
    Skyline Flat in Rosslyn, FORMA Design Inc. FORMA Design Inc. Modern Bedroom
    +10
    Skyline Flat in Rosslyn
    Logan Circle Duplex, FORMA Design Inc. FORMA Design Inc. Modern Living Room
    Logan Circle Duplex, FORMA Design Inc. FORMA Design Inc. Modern Kitchen
    Logan Circle Duplex, FORMA Design Inc. FORMA Design Inc. Modern Study Room and Home Office
    +7
    Logan Circle Duplex
    McLean Transitional , FORMA Design Inc. FORMA Design Inc. Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    McLean Transitional , FORMA Design Inc. FORMA Design Inc. Modern Dining Room
    McLean Transitional , FORMA Design Inc. FORMA Design Inc. Modern Dining Room
    +18
    McLean Transitional
    Since 1994, Washington, DC and Miami Beach based FORMA Design, Inc., has produced memorable, creative and thoughtful Architecture and Interior Design projects that have garnered, to date, 11 awards from the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and 17 awards from the International Interior Design Association (IIDA), and have been published in over 120 local, national and International books and magazines. Our projects have also been featured on National TV - HGTV's "Small Space, Big Style", "Bang for Your Buck" and Fine Living Network's " What you get for Your Money". We are CBE certified in Washington, DC.

    We were just nominated, for the fourth year in a row, for Cooper-Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum’s National Design Awards, a nationwide awards program honoring excellence, innovation, and lasting achievement in American design. We are registered architects who specialize in Interiors- Interior Architecture and Interior Design. From architectural reconfiguration of a home to the selection of finishes and lighting, furniture, artwork, down to the accessories. Our work has been referred to as "warm modernism with european sensibilities", that result in homes that don't just look great but are also warm and livable. Each and every project is tailored to the individual client, their lifestyle, their budget and what is appropriate to the home itself, so the results are always unique, based on those parameters. Let us know how we can assist you on your project!

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Furniture selection and procurement.
    Service areas
    • Washington DC
    • Suburban Maryland
    • Northern Virginia
    • Miami
    • Nationally and Internationally by arrangement.
    Company awards
    • American Institute of Architects (AIA)
    • International Interior Design Association (IIDA)
    Address
    1524 U St. NW Suite 200
    20009 Washington D.C.
    United States
    +1-2022652625 formaonline.com

    Reviews

    Damon Taaffe
    "I hired FORMA to remodel my 2-BR loft-style condo in the Logan Circle area of Washington, DC. In short, I'm very pleased with the result and I'd definitely hire them again. I was happy with the ways in which they pushed me in directions I wouldn't have considered, and in cases where they recommended against ideas that I floated, I almost uniformly realized a bit down the road that they were entirely correct. The aesthetic -- modern and airy while also being warm and welcoming -- is impeccable. I also was extremely pleased by their response time; it was rare that emails or phone calls wouldn’t be answered within a few hours, and often it was quicker."
    over 2 years ago
    Haniel Lynn
    We've done two projects now with Andreas, Larry, and Juan and have been very happy with the work. We originally did a full renovation of the house minus the basement and then completed the basement once the kids got older. We had bought a colonial and wanted a much more contemporary interior. The team took the time to understand what we wanted and how we live our lives, iterated the design with us to our liking, and has the patience to put up with changes of heart and mind that invariably happens. We love the outcome (and how we live in our house). If you’re looking for great design (in contemporary style), we would strongly recommend FORMA.
    over 2 years ago
    Meral Karasulu
    I am a two-time client. I love the work they do. Clean, modern and so timeless. My last project with them was almost 10 years ago and the place looks as if it could have been renovated yesterday. They are seasoned professionals and they will take care of you. I was living overseas when my last project was done. This required great communication skills and adaptability and they have those plenty. It worked like a charm. Kudos guys!
    over 2 years ago
