Custom Design/Build company based in metro Atlanta, Georgia. We specialize in re-designing residential properties working directly with the homeowner. We've been in business for 15+ years, and in that time we've won numerous international, national, regional, and local awards for both Design and Client Satisfaction, not the least of which is "Best of HOUZZ" for the past five years in both categories.
- Services
- Design / Build every aspect of outdoor living. Landscapes
- Hardscapes
- Water Features
- Fireplaces
- Firepits
- Patios
- Decks
- Irrigation systems
- Low Voltage Landscape lighting
- Outdoor Kitchens
- Show all 10 services
- Service areas
- Northeast Metro Atlanta
- Suwanee
- Company awards
Best of Houzz2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 for both Design and Client Satisfaction /
Best of Gwinnett6 straight years /
Best of Suwannee2015 / Best of Home Advisor / and numerous others
- Address
-
3790 Baverton Drive
30024 Suwanee
United States
+1-4044238448 www.GeorgianLandscape.com