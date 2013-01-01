Your browser is out-of-date.

Georgian Landscape Design
Landscape Designers in Suwanee
Reviews (20)
    • Custom Design/Build company based in metro Atlanta, Georgia. We specialize in re-designing residential properties working directly with the homeowner. We've been in business for 15+ years, and in that time we've won numerous international, national, regional, and local awards for both Design and Client Satisfaction, not the least of which is "Best of HOUZZ" for the past five years in both categories.

    Services
    • Design / Build every aspect of outdoor living. Landscapes
    • Hardscapes
    • Water Features
    • Fireplaces
    • Firepits
    • Patios
    • Decks
    • Irrigation systems
    • Low Voltage Landscape lighting
    • Outdoor Kitchens
    Service areas
    • Northeast Metro Atlanta
    • Suwanee
    Company awards
    Best of Houzz 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 for both Design and Client Satisfaction / Best of Gwinnett 6 straight years / Best of Suwannee 2015 / Best of Home Advisor / and numerous others
    Address
    3790 Baverton Drive
    30024 Suwanee
    United States
    +1-4044238448 www.GeorgianLandscape.com

    Reviews

    Amanda Hampton
    My husband and I purchased our home a few months ago and the first thing we wanted to do was totally redo the yard. We made appointments with 4 companies and North Georgia Landscape Management was the first meeting we had. After we met Ryan, we cancelled the other 3. Ryan had a vision and passion that was evident within the first 5 minutes of speaking with him. While I didn't know exactly what I wanted to do with the front yard - I knew exactly what I didn't want. Ryan ran with it and made some incredible suggestions - we approved the FIRST rendering he sent over... I was SHOCKED (and I am not the easiest customer to deal with as I can be incredibly picky :)). The team that was on-site was great - punctual, hard working, and extremely knowledgeable on all things irrigation/water lines/etc. We ran into a few bumps... and a few bumps that were not necessarily within their job or original scope and they effortlessly took care of all of them. We constantly heard for 4 days "yes, that is no problem at all, we'll take care of it!". After our experience with the team, we'll be doing phase 2, 3 and probably 4! We love our yard and we're excited to keeping improving it with these guys! I would give 10 stars if we could!!
    3 months ago
    Cam Coursey
    Jeremy and Ryan made my visions a reality! Built a beautiful wall for me at my facility. Absolutely wonderful to work with and responded very quickly! Not sure if I would’ve ever gotten this project done without them, 10/10 would recommend for your next project!
    6 months ago
    Lisa Marshall
    Jeremy and his crew did a fantastic job on our project. We started working with GLD about seven years ago with phase 1 of our project. Ed had some awesome ideas and then Jeremy and his crew brought those ideas to life. We are now on phase 5 and there is no other company that we would use. They are great and we recommend them to all of our friends and family and neighbors
    6 months ago
