Kellie Burke Interiors is a full service interior design firm that is committed to providing their clients with unique, exquisite designs that fit their everyday lifestyle and design personality. Kellie Burke is an established designer who has been in business for the past 20 years and continues to grow and reach new design horizons. From new build projects to renovation designs and decorating, Kellie Burke Interiors does it all! Kellie’s specialty for Old World style mixed with modern, functional accents is what sets her design style apart from others in the industry. Kellie Burke Interiors also specializes in custom kitchen and bath design projects. Kellie and her team work closely with their clients to make sure their designs meet all of their client’s needs.

Team KBI has worked on a wide expanse of projects from their typical residential projects to hospitality and corporate spaces. They also carry multiple luxury bedding lines like Matouk, Yves Delorme, and Scandia Down. They service throughout New England and are located in central Connecticut. Kellie Burke Interiors is all about being bold and impressionable. They are always looking for new and exciting endeavors and would love to work with new clients! Visit their website to learn more about the firm, view their portfolio, and contact a designer today about setting up a consultation at www.kellieburke.com.