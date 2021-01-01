Your browser is out-of-date.

Kellie Burke Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in West Hartford, Ct
Reviews (8)
    Glam House
    Boston Meets Paris
    Chic Kitchen & Bath
    Dash of Gold
    Pop of Color
    Old World Charm
    Kellie Burke Interiors is a full service interior design firm that is committed to providing their clients with unique, exquisite designs that fit their everyday lifestyle and design personality. Kellie Burke is an established designer who has been in business for the past 20 years and continues to grow and reach new design horizons. From new build projects to renovation designs and decorating, Kellie Burke Interiors does it all! Kellie’s specialty for Old World style mixed with modern, functional accents is what sets her design style apart from others in the industry. Kellie Burke Interiors also specializes in custom kitchen and bath design projects. Kellie and her team work closely with their clients to make sure their designs meet all of their client’s needs. 

    Team KBI has worked on a wide expanse of projects from their typical residential projects to hospitality and corporate spaces. They also carry multiple luxury bedding lines like Matouk, Yves Delorme, and Scandia Down. They service throughout New England and are located in central Connecticut. Kellie Burke Interiors is all about being bold and impressionable. They are always looking for new and exciting endeavors and would love to work with new clients! Visit their website to learn more about the firm, view their portfolio, and contact a designer today about setting up a consultation at www.kellieburke.com.

    Services
    • Interior Design Services
    • Interior Decorating
    • Custom Kitchens and Baths
    • Design Consultations
    • Luxury Bedding Provider
    Service areas
    New England and West Hartford, CT
    Company awards
    'Best Interior Designer' in Best of Hartford, Best of Houzz Reward, Featured in New England Home Magazine, and many more!
    Address
    1041 New Britain Avenue
    06110 West Hartford, Ct
    United States
    +1-8602329128 www.kellieburke.com

    Raja Tarabishy
    Charged $5000 as a deposit for design service Quoted $50K + for a single room, over two times our stated budget, therefore we declined service. Deposit was not refunded. Buyer beware.
    4 months ago
    Jacob Dazzeo
    Kellie Burke is awesome to work with! She's super creative and lots of fun to work with.
    about 2 months ago
    Julie Spivak
    I have been with Kellie for 5 years. She has transformed the rooms in our home into fun yet beautiful, unique spaces. Kellie is so incredibly talented, yet is so fun and easy to work with. She definitely understands our lifestyle and works with that to elevate our home to a level that is fabulous yet practical.
    7 months ago
