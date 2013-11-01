ARCHI-TEXTUAL provides thoughtful, unique and personalized design solutions to meet your unique needs, we can help you maximize your return on investment and quality of life. We prefer to follow Integrated Project Delivery methods, emphasizing collaboration between Client, Architect and Contractor, ensuring that design quality is maintained and budgets are met. We can also offer a Design-Build approach upon request.
- Services
- Custom Residential and small commercial new construction
- additions
- renovations
- corporate interiors
- retail
- restaurants
- Service areas
- Washington DC Metro Area
- Company awards
- Best of Houzz 2013-2016, BBB A+ Rating
- Address
-
3421 1/2 M St NW, Suite A
20007 Washington Dc
United States
+1-2022959001 www.architextual.com