ARCHI-TEXTUAL, PLLC
Architects in Washington Dc
    Brookland House Renovation/Addition
    DC Roof Deck
    Courtyard House
    Foxhall Renovation
    Annapolis Renovation/Addition
    Bethesda Renovation/Addition


    ARCHI-TEXTUAL provides thoughtful, unique and personalized design solutions to meet your unique needs, we can help you maximize your return on investment and quality of life. We prefer to follow Integrated Project Delivery methods, emphasizing collaboration between Client, Architect and Contractor, ensuring that design quality is maintained and budgets are met. We can also offer a Design-Build approach upon request.

    Services
    • Custom Residential and small commercial new construction
    • additions
    • renovations
    • corporate interiors
    • retail
    • restaurants
    Service areas
    Washington DC Metro Area
    Company awards
    Best of Houzz 2013-2016, BBB A+ Rating
    Address
    3421 1/2 M St NW, Suite A
    20007 Washington Dc
    United States
    +1-2022959001 www.architextual.com
