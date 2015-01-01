Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Olamar Interiors, LLC
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bristow
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Emerald Isle Vacation Home, Olamar Interiors, LLC Olamar Interiors, LLC Modern Living Room White
    Emerald Isle Vacation Home, Olamar Interiors, LLC Olamar Interiors, LLC Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood White
    Emerald Isle Vacation Home, Olamar Interiors, LLC Olamar Interiors, LLC Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase White
    +16
    Emerald Isle Vacation Home

    It starts and ends with listening, with a lot of conversation in between.  Starting with our first conversation, we listen carefully for the unique cues that will allow us to develop a design concept that is a total reflection of you with an injection of our unerring eye and creative vision. We believe that careful listening and clear communication are the keys to ensuring your design experience with us will not just meet your expectation; it will leave you dazzled.

    Services
    • Residential Interior Design
    • full service interior design
    • Design Essentials
    • furniture
    • accessories
    • lighting
    • kitchen design
    • bathroom design
    • custom window treatments
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    • Washington
    • DC
    • Maryland
    • Virginia
    • Northern Virginia
    • United States
    • Bristow
    Company awards
    • Home and Design Portfolio, Top 100 Designers—Interior Design, 2017
    • Grand Prize #GetYourGreenOn SustainableFurnishings Council Interior Design Competition, 2016
    • Home and Design Portfolio, Top 100 Designers—Interior Design, 2016
    • Interior Design Society Designer of the Year Award: 1st Place, Specialty Areas (Children's Rooms, Playrooms, Nurseries), 2015 Designer: Paola McDonald
    • Interior Design Society Designer of the Year Award: 3rd Place, Specialty Areas (Outdoor Rooms, Sunrooms), 2015 Designer: Paola McDonald
    • Interior Design Society Designer of the Year Award: 3rd Place, Sustainable Design, 2015 Designer: Paola McDonald
    • Spark Modern Fires Site Specific 6 Design Competition Merit Award Winner, Sterling Contemporary Condo Designer: Paola McDonald
    • Interior Design Society Designer of the Year Award: 1st Place, Playrooms, Nurseries, and Children's Rooms, 2013 Designer: Paola McDonald
    • Interior Design Society Designer of the Year Award: 2nd Place, Living Spaces Under $30,000, 2015 Designer: Paola McDonald
    • Show all 18 awards
    Address
    9595 Scales Place
    20136 Bristow
    United States
    +1-5713314801 www.olamarinteriors.com

    Reviews

    TB Schwemer
    Paola has incredible vision and really wants to design a space around her client’s needs/wants. We began working with Paola a few years ago. She helped our contractor with the deign of our 1st floor reno. Our original floor plan had some awkward bump outs that we couldn’t really figure out how to incorporate it in our design. Paola came up with a beautiful and functional design that we cannot be happier about. Our new kitchen includes unique pieces that so much beauty to the design! You can see photos in her webpage (search Haymarket kitchen). We asked Paola to help us pick out lighting, material choices for our kitchen, new artwork, furnishings, and accessories for the entire 1st floor. It’s everything we wanted and could nit have done it without her. We are working with Paola again as we finish our basement and cannot wait to see the final result. I highly recommend Paola for her vision, passion, attention to the client, focus on details that make such an impact and an overall lovely person to work with on any project.
    5 months ago
    Rachel Danielsen
    Paola helped design our living spaces after buying a new home. I was overwhelmed by the amount of choices and decisions to make, while being worried it would not all coordinate room to room. Through the VIP Day Service Paola was able to help me clarify my vision, make a plan, and feel confident in my choices. It started with color consultation for all my paint and then moved to furnishing and room layout. I had the opportunity to execute the plan on my own timeframe and she was there for guidance as questions came up. It was the perfect level of support I needed, well worth the investment and I’m so thrilled on how it turned out!
    7 months ago
    David K
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element