With a focus on delivering remarkable client experiences and superior construction quality, BOWA specializes in renovations ranging from master suites and kitchens to whole-house and whole-condo remodels. For nearly 30 years, our design build experts have been guiding clients from the first thoughts of the project, throughout architecture and construction, and continuing through a lifetime of ownership. And, consistently, 95% of clients rate BOWA a 9 or a 10 when asked if they would recommend the company. BOWA’s commitment to customer service and industry-leading budget guarantee, schedule guarantee and warranty are cited among their reasons. BOWA proudly serves clients throughout the Greater Washington area and Virginia’s Horse Country.
- Company awards
- BOWA has been honored with more than 200 awards for business, design and construction excellence, including being named National “Remodeler of the Year” by Professional Remodeler magazine.
