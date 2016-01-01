Your browser is out-of-date.

BOWA—Design Build Experts
Restoration & Renovation in Mclean
Reviews (8)
    Purchase Consultation and Whole House Renovation in Potomac, Maryland
    Green Building Features Abound in Bluemont, Virginia Custom Home
    Luxury Kalorama Condo Renovation in Washington DC
    Fire Restoration in Chevy Chase Creates Opportunity for Whole House Renovation
    "Cook's Kitchen" Renovation in Potomac, Maryland
    First Floor and Outdoor Living Transformation in Vienna, VA
    With a focus on delivering remarkable client experiences and superior construction quality, BOWA specializes in renovations ranging from master suites and kitchens to whole-house and whole-condo remodels.  For nearly 30 years, our design build experts have been guiding clients from the first thoughts of the project, throughout architecture and construction, and continuing through a lifetime of ownership.  And, consistently, 95% of clients rate BOWA a 9 or a 10 when asked if they would recommend the company.  BOWA’s commitment to customer service and industry-leading budget guarantee, schedule guarantee and warranty are cited among their reasons. BOWA proudly serves clients throughout the Greater Washington area and Virginia’s Horse Country.

    Services
    • Design
    • Design Build
    • Design & Build
    • Renovations
    • additions
    • architecture
    • condo remodeling
    • condominium remodeling
    • condo renovations
    • condominium renovations
    • remodeling
    • kitchen design
    • bathroom design
    • outdoor living
    Service areas
    • Greater Washington
    • DC; Montgomery County
    • Arlington County
    • Fairfax County
    • Loudoun County
    • Alexandria
    • Fauquier County
    • Washington
    • DC
    • McLean
    Company awards
    BOWA has been honored with more than 200 awards for business, design and construction excellence, including being named National “Remodeler of the Year” by Professional Remodeler magazine.
    Address
    7900 Westpark Dr, Ste A180
    22102 Mclean
    United States
    +1-7037349050 bowa.com

    Reviews

    Joseph Martore
    My family has used BOWA for many years now but this was the first time I have personally used them. They did an outstanding job replacing my warped hardwood floors with beautiful marble. The whole team was professional and very responsive in both the planning process as well as the execution. I would recommend them for any work you need done on a home or condo. Kristin, Mick, and Jim are rockstars.
    3 months ago
    Karen Eye
    BOWA did a whole house renovation for me over 10 years ago. Recently, I had a problem with a faucet purchased during the renovation and reached out to BOWA to see if they had record of the purchase. When I reached out, I described myself as a "former client" seeking assistance. BOWA quickly responded with, " You are NOT a former client! Once a client; always a client!" They quickly solved my problem (not easy since they had to dig through old paper files). Over the years, BOWA has been wonderful with follow up and to provide us with homeowner guidance in our renovated home. I would highly recommend them to anyone seeking a high-end home renovation solution.
    5 months ago
    R Wade Norris
    We have used BOWA for three major renovation/new addition projects over the past 27 years. In each instance their performance in every aspect of the process has simply been world class. Their guidance during the design phase allows busy clients to achieve a truly inspiring design in a fraction of the time one would normally expect. Their performance during construction is professional, timely, flexible and minimizes the impact of construction on the homeowner, no matter how large and complex the project. The quality of their subcontractors and the finished product is, in our experience, simply unparalleled. In a complex project, communication between the builder and the homeowner on some items will always be less than perfect. When this occurs, items are always resolved pleasantly and quickly in the homeowner's favor, almost always at no additional charge. On one such recent change, I told the project manager that two mirror frames BOWA had installed in a new bath seemed alright to me. His response was, "Please speak with your wife. We want you and her to LOVE them years after we finish." The swapped them out at no charge. She and I love our new frames and the entire bath! Their work is of truly enduring quality. Jim Collins' "Built to Last" was published the same year after BOWA completely renovated our kitchen in 1994; our kitchen looks like it was renovated 4 or 5 years ago. Every time I walk through any of the many BOWA built or renovated spaces in our home, I simply smile at how much I still love it. Finally, BOWA stands behind its work, You cannot go through three major projects even with a world class builder without some problem ultimately arising. Where this has happened and it even appeared there might have been a problem in how the original work was done, they have simply erred on the side of the homeowner and fixed it under warranty without protest or additional charge. Is BOWA the least expensive residential builder in Northern Virginia. Of course not, Is the return on the investment from working with BOWA far ahead of any other builder with whom we have worked. Absolutely; by a very wide margin!
    about 2 years ago
