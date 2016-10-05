Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Comfort Works Custom Slipcovers
Textiles & Upholstery in Melbourne
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Replacement slipcovers: IKEA Karlstad Sectional Sofa with linen covers, Comfort Works Custom Slipcovers Comfort Works Custom Slipcovers Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Beige
    Replacement slipcovers: IKEA Karlstad Sectional Sofa with linen covers, Comfort Works Custom Slipcovers Comfort Works Custom Slipcovers Living roomAccessories & decoration Textile Beige
    Replacement slipcovers: IKEA Karlstad Sectional Sofa with linen covers, Comfort Works Custom Slipcovers Comfort Works Custom Slipcovers Living roomAccessories & decoration Textile Beige
    +5
    Replacement slipcovers: IKEA Karlstad Sectional Sofa with linen covers
    Replacement slipcovers: IKEA Ektorp Sofabed with blue velvet covers, Comfort Works Custom Slipcovers Comfort Works Custom Slipcovers Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Blue
    Replacement slipcovers: IKEA Ektorp Sofabed with blue velvet covers, Comfort Works Custom Slipcovers Comfort Works Custom Slipcovers Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Blue
    Replacement slipcovers: IKEA Ektorp Sofabed with blue velvet covers, Comfort Works Custom Slipcovers Comfort Works Custom Slipcovers Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Blue
    +5
    Replacement slipcovers: IKEA Ektorp Sofabed with blue velvet covers
    Replacement custom slipcovers: IKEA Ekeskog sofa, Comfort Works Custom Slipcovers Comfort Works Custom Slipcovers Living roomSofas & armchairs Cotton White
    Replacement custom slipcovers: IKEA Ekeskog sofa, Comfort Works Custom Slipcovers Comfort Works Custom Slipcovers Living roomSofas & armchairs Cotton White
    Replacement custom slipcovers: IKEA Ekeskog sofa, Comfort Works Custom Slipcovers Comfort Works Custom Slipcovers Living roomSofas & armchairs Cotton White
    +6
    Replacement custom slipcovers: IKEA Ekeskog sofa

    Getting a custom sofa slipcover at readymade prices is no longer out of reach for design‐savvy homeowners across the globe. Comfort Works is an independent online retailer specialising in creating and producing quality slipcovers for a variety of current and discontinued IKEA sofas, Pottery Barn sofas, and dining chairs as well as creating custom slipcovers for any sofa type via a unique online service.

    Services
    • Replacement IKEA Sofa covers
    • replacement Pottery Barn slipcovers
    • custom slipcovers
    • dining chair covers
    Service areas
    Melbourne
    Address
    3000 Melbourne
    Australia
    comfort-works.com/en
      Add SEO element