Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Der Ludwig Krenn—Einrichten fürs Leben Krenn
Interior Architects in Tulln
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (13)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Service areas
    Tulln
    Address
    Brüdergasse
    3430 Tulln
    Austria
    +43-227265054 www.sitzenundwohnen.com

    Reviews

    Bärbel Werzinger
    Wohnspiration hat einen Namen: Ludwig Krenn ist 🔝. Ich bin sehr zufrieden mit seiner Leistung und kann ihn gerne weiterempfehlen.
    about 2 months ago
    Dirk Brandenburger
    That was a great shopping experience. Everything worked perfectly, from the order to the processing and delivery. The C3 table is a really great product, I am very enthusiastic about the workmanship and the groundbreaking design. I will gladly come again.
    4 months ago
    Michael Maier
    A mixture of handshake quality, extraordinary reliability and products of high quality, which unfortunately is no longer often found, made our project very successful even in difficult times. Thank you again and again and again with pleasure.
    10 months ago
    Show all 13 reviews
      Add SEO element