Leedo technology co., LTD
Home Appliances in Taichung
    creALive is an ingenious home decor studio. We design various home decor products with aluminum. Our studio overthrows the thought of decoration using common materials. Instead, we combine aluminum with other materials to present an unique visual environment. 

    Aluminum alloy products are highly recyclable and low contamination metals. Our supplier is Green Product certified and the elements do not include any of the EU control substances. Which makes it an ideal choice on our design.

    Service areas
    Taichung
    Address
    No.505, Shuxiao Rd., Taiping Dist.,
    411 Taichung
    Taiwan
    +886886-4-2393-8149 www.crealivedesign.com
