ON Architecture INC.
Architects in Ulsan
    On is an architectural group which creates an architecture communicating with nature. While combining varied architectural programs in an innovative way, it has been conducting successive experiments to create social, economic and cultural trends. As On means "the whole" or "complete" in Korean, On will try to invent values for all users. Also, as On means "continuously" in English, On will attempt continuously to discover new possibilities and to realize them. And finally, as On means "warm" in Chinese, On will deliver warm architectures one by one for humanity in the hope of enriching people's lives.

    Service areas
    Ulsan
    Address
    90-6, Ibam-gil, Ibam-ri, Beomseo-eup, Ulju-gun
    44926 Ulsan
    South Korea
    on-u.kr
