Woodland Creek
Furniture & Accessories in Kalkaska
Reviews (6)
    Timber Frame Wood Bunk Bed, Woodland Creek Woodland Creek BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Brown
    Timber Frame Wood Bunk Bed

    Woodland Creek is a manufacturer and retailer of wooden furniture in popular styles including rustic, organic, reclaimed, industrial, live edge, soft modern, and lodge.

    Woodland Creek has many exclusive designs. All of our designs can be made in custom sizes and layouts to fit your space because you are dealing factory direct. Many designs are proudly made in our Michigan workshop. Woodland Creek customers can now search over 5,000 unique products.

    Woodland Creek ships to all points of the United States and Canada.

    Services
    Custom made furniture and unique decor
    Service areas
    • United States and Canada
    • Kalkaska
    Address
    PO Box 2048
    49646 Kalkaska
    United States
    +1-2316689125 www.woodlandcreekfurniture.com

    Reviews

    Jose Uriza
    This place is gorgeous. I recommend shopping here. I'm definitely returning to buy a few things. Just remember some of these items are a little pricey but craftsmanship is worth the price
    about 1 year ago
    Bradley Bosscher
    Unique, worth stopping in.
    over 5 years ago
    Nathan Puwal
    Thw time i walked in I was amazed the furniture was amazing we didn't buy anything becuase im broke but this place has amazing furniture
    about 5 years ago
