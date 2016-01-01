Surplus Building Materials is your smartest choice for affordable home improvement materials. Our 150,000 sq ft warehouse is a great place for deals on flooring, countertops, doors, cabinets, vanities, hardware and much more, or buy online right here, right now, and we will ship to you or arrange for pickup.

Who we serve: Our customers are homeowners, contractors, builders, landlords and apartment complexes, remodeling companies, interior designers and DIY trend-setters. When you need to find top quality home improvement products at everyday low wholesale prices, SBM is always the place to go. Our retail headquarters is based in DFW, but now you can find a lot of our products online. Everything truly is bigger in Texas, especially the selection and the value you'll get when you shop at Surplus Building Materials. From the smallest knobs, hinges and hardware to full line of cabinets and hardwood flooring, we carry everything you need to take care of all your home improvement projects.

Our story: After a few costly remodels as Real Estate Investors, Ron and his brother Mo realized that the high cost of materials were inhibiting a lot of people from remodeling their homes. They decided to remedy that. They began by finding closeout and tile "seconds" deals and buying them at surplus pricing, then offering it for resale at much lower price points. This quickly led to establishing solid relationships with manufacturers, and the subsequent offering of in-stock program cabinets, doors, lighting, flooring, etc., at discounted prices, rather than strictly closeout surplus deals. A trained sales force and an installation team rounds out the offerings, so now the average homeowner has options to afford a remodel. This keeps Real Estate values high for the DFW area and improves quality of life for the homeowner, ticking both boxes in Ron and Mo's vision of what they wanted to bring to the DFW metroplex.