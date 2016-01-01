Your browser is out-of-date.

Surplus Building Materials
Building Supplies in Farmers Branch
    • Surplus Building Materials is your smartest choice for affordable home improvement materials. Our 150,000 sq ft warehouse is a great place for deals on flooring, countertops, doors, cabinets, vanities, hardware and much more, or buy online right here, right now, and we will ship to you or arrange for pickup.

    Who we serve: Our customers are homeowners, contractors, builders, landlords and apartment complexes, remodeling companies, interior designers and DIY trend-setters. When you need to find top quality home improvement products at everyday low wholesale prices, SBM is always the place to go. Our retail headquarters is based in DFW, but now you can find a lot of our products online. Everything truly is bigger in Texas, especially the selection and the value you'll get when you shop at Surplus Building Materials. From the smallest knobs, hinges and hardware to full line of cabinets and hardwood flooring, we carry everything you need to take care of all your home improvement projects. 

    Our story: After a few costly remodels as Real Estate Investors, Ron and his brother Mo realized that the high cost of materials were inhibiting a lot of people from remodeling their homes. They decided to remedy that. They began by finding closeout and tile "seconds" deals and buying them at surplus pricing, then offering it for resale at much lower price points. This quickly led to establishing solid relationships with manufacturers, and the subsequent offering of in-stock program cabinets, doors, lighting, flooring, etc., at discounted prices, rather than strictly closeout surplus deals. A trained sales force and an installation team rounds out the offerings, so now the average homeowner has options to afford a remodel. This keeps Real Estate values high for the DFW area and improves quality of life for the homeowner, ticking both boxes in Ron and Mo's vision of what they wanted to bring to the DFW metroplex.

    Service areas
    Farmers Branch
    Address
    3404 Belt Line Rd.
    75234 Farmers Branch
    United States
    +1-9722414444 www.sbmtx.com

    Reviews

    Roman Solodoff
    Surplus Building Materials had been absolutely amazing to work with. From the manager who gave us great rates and made sure everything was to our liking, to a beautiful showroom with so many selections, to materials, delivered and installed on time and with care -- it's been a great experience working with them, We have transformed a regular looking condo to a modern masterpiece that helped us resell it at a hefty profit. The service and selection was great and they delivered exactly what they said they would. I would recommend then highly based on our experience, they were great to us!
    about 2 months ago
    Glen Williams
    I love this store and buy as much for my house here as I can. I bought all my interior, solid wood doors from Surplus Building Materials and they have a few hinge colors for the customer to choose from. Great place with great staff, I going again this weekend to look through their huge selection of exterior doors. I couldn't be happier with a materials store.
    25 days ago
    Anthony Nguyen
    Surplus Building Materials offers great customer service and very affordable prices! We purchased a door and frame for our home renovation online and when we came to pick it up, it was a very easy process. The staff was very friendly and helped load the door and frame. I didn’t have to lift a finger! That’s what you call exceptional customer service. I would definitely recommend them to my family and friends. Anyone who needs to stuff for your home renovations, definitely check them out. You would not be disappointed!!
    about 1 month ago
    Show all 24 reviews
