The only dedicated Design & Build company in Doha, Qatar

Obelisk Design & Build services are quite easy and affordable. We provide one stop solution to all your design and construction needs. We are a dedicated architectural and interior design & build firm who respect the needs and aspirations of people. We create and build a valuable powerful community by providing the highest quality architectural and interior designing services . our services provides creative integrated designing process which involves the client user and designers. We deliver hospitality, healthcare , commercial, institutional educational and residential services.

Our Work Philosophy

Our architecture firm in Qatar is dedicatedly working out with the process, where the client is actively involved with our representative. While making any decision with our team, in order to achieve our client specific requirements, our architecture consultant helps you out with fully understandable project, along with plan and design space to meet the client’s needs. Our integral process is client focused; perhaps we listen and work according to individual client needs by creatively interpreting the requirements. We are providing strong quality architecture, leadership, guidance and interior designing services in Qatar.

Obelisk Qatar is committed to this philosophy that has been proven to provide excellent and innovative services in architecture and interior designing within the practical realities of context, program and budget.

Services we offer as best architectural firms in Qatar

Our urban planners architectural services includes preliminary schematic design to plan, catch and explode the building and site planning options. The sketches and design development, of our schematic design includes more detail resolution of the architectural concept.

We do scheduling, documentation, contract and detailing preparation suitable as per your tender pricing. The tendering and negotiation services includes calling and reporting on tenders with analysis and advice for subsequent negotiations with tenders. Our working drawing designs preparation is suitable for submission of building certification and construction purposes, and we are one of the best architecture companies in Qatar.