Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Amjad Ali
Media & Bloggers in Peshawar
Overview 0Projects (0) 72Ideabooks (72)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    I am a post graduate in Economics and a graduate in Math and Physics. I had a craze for writing since my childhood and became a writer at the age of 9. Since then, I never saw back and my articles have been publishing in many national and international journals and websites. I am the admin and founder of my own blog and currently freelancing for many news/entertainment websites

    Service areas
    Shabqadar and Peshawar
    Address
    NA
    24630 Peshawar
    Pakistan
    +92-3459426665 www.homify.pk/professionals/3414095/amjad-ali
    Legal disclosure

    Amjad Ali:

    Writer, Translator, Blogger, Freelancer, Researcher and Civil ServantMobile: +923459426665Email: amjadali.online@yahoo.comSkype: aali.liveAddress: Pakistan

      Add SEO element