Locksmiths Christchurch
Other Businesses in Christchurch,
    Quality Lock & Key Service and Emergency Locksmithing

    Locksmiths Christchurch is one of the leading lock and key service providers in New Zealand. We are a certified company with qualified and experienced locksmiths. The services we provide range from key cutting, lock repairs & upgrades, auto locksmith, safe & vault fittings, re-keying, keyless entry digital lock fittings, to overall security survey. Our skills and commitment to quality service are unmatched in the entire industry. We offer free consultations and draft quotations to anyone who reaches out to us. The locksmiths are available round the clock to help you out. Feel free to call us at any time on 03 741 4386.

    Services
    • Key cutting
    • Key Replacement
    • Door Repair
    • Auto Locksmith
    • Emergency Locksmith
    • Security survey & Upgrade
    • Safe & Vault Fittings
    • Re-keying
    • Keyless Entry Digital Lock Fittings
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    • Waimarie
    • Bromley
    • Richmond
    • Beckenham
    • Shirley
    • Riccarton & Wigram
    • City Centre
    • Papanui
    • Northcote
    • Sydenham
    • Lincoln
    • Burwood & Pegasus
    • Ferrymead
    • St. Albans
    • Rangiora
    • Spreydon & Heathcote
    • Avondale
    • Christchurch
    • Show all 18 service areas
    Address
    336 St Asaph Street,
    8011, Christchurch,
    New Zealand
    +64-37414386 www.locksmithschristchurch.com
