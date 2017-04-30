Modern, abstract paintings: Acrylic on canvas.Non-figurative color compositions.
AESTHETIC INTERIOR INTEGRATION
Modern paintings which integrate perfectly into your home, office or business.Contemporary art in your residential and working environment.
You can choose from the existing collection or determine on the basis thereof the size, color and style of your personalized painting.
An abstract painting creates communication, is inspirational and bestows every individual with their personal world of fantasy.
Acrylics give Nancy greater artistic freedom: various techniques (wet, dry, drip, thick, splash, spatula etc.) can easily be combined through and with each other.Each painting starts with the same silver, smooth layer and ends with a patient, balanced finish.The explosions of color will delight many an eye and have a high decorative value in contemporary interiors.
Many paintings are dynamic and full of temperament, others are calm and sober with subtle nuances. "I always know in which direction a painting should grow, but never how it will end. My paintings evolve during the process and can have a surprising turn out. "Her artworks are a constant search for balance in composition and color.
- Belgium—Worldwide
Toeffelhoek 1
2531 Vremde
Belgium
+32-475304830 www.aillery.be
BELGIAN ART !
Quiet, simple, cozy, enjoying like Belgians.
All paintings are unique and can be customized to your decor and created for your personal lifestyle.
The paintings can be grouped into two genres.
1.Eyecatcher Usually with bold, intense colors or swinging movements. These canvasses are inspiring and invite communication in your work and living environment.
2.Harmony These paintings want to integrate in the colors and style of your interior. They offer peace, harmony and conviviality. A subtle play of lines and warm colors make you daydream, far away from daily stress.
Stacked planes and lines.A fight between color and composition.
Nancy Aillery's paintings bring swing into your home and make you create your own fantasy story.
Art for business.
An extra dimension for your staff and visitors.Colors inspire and will boost your business with life.(liveliness)The paintings on the wall of your office are more than simply decorative.art.They encourage creativity, reduce stress and defy the 9 to 5 office culture.Psychology of office art.In many cases the effect of art in the office has a significant impact on the subconscious. Senior Managers and staff need to understand that the reputation of the company and individual success can, literally, be 'a sign on the wall'.Colors play an important role in office ergonomics.They unconsciously have a psychological impact on us and can make a room seem small, warm, cold, dark, happy or sad.Paintings also provide pleasant acoustics.