Would highly reccommend Topaz Furniture to absolutely anyone! With strict deadlines to fit out our boardroom, Topaz went above and beyond to ensure all of our requirements were met! Hartley's communication was of the highest of standards. His follow ups were prompt and he was able to coordinate and facilitate our entire order within our timeframes. A refreshing appoach to ordering furniture. Thank you to the team at Topaz for your qualiy products, your outstanding customer sevice, and your ability to fulfill all our requests and requirements. You will definitely hear back from us soon!