Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Topaz Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Melbourne
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Services
    • Office Furniture
    • Workstations
    • Height Adjustable Desks
    • Desks
    • Storage
    • Chairs
    • Online Office Furniture
    • Workspace Solutions
    • Home Office Furniture
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    • Melbourne
    • Sydney
    • Perth
    • Darwin
    • Brisbane
    Address
    129 Wedgewood Rd, Hallam Vic 3803
    3803 Melbourne
    Australia
    +61-1300668566

    Reviews

    Gary Manners
    I recommend highly Topaz for any office furniture needs you may have. The sales lady Teagan was top class and ensured we got what we required on time. The quality of the furniture is also excellent and it has significantly changed our office environment.
    17 days ago
    Claire O' Malley
    Would highly reccommend Topaz Furniture to absolutely anyone! With strict deadlines to fit out our boardroom, Topaz went above and beyond to ensure all of our requirements were met! Hartley's communication was of the highest of standards. His follow ups were prompt and he was able to coordinate and facilitate our entire order within our timeframes. A refreshing appoach to ordering furniture. Thank you to the team at Topaz for your qualiy products, your outstanding customer sevice, and your ability to fulfill all our requests and requirements. You will definitely hear back from us soon!
    5 months ago
      Add SEO element