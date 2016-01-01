Your browser is out-of-date.

Thompson Clarke
Interior Designers & Decorators in Belfast
Reviews (2)
    • Country Manor , Thompson Clarke Thompson Clarke Kitchen
    Country Manor , Thompson Clarke Thompson Clarke Classic style houses
    Country Manor , Thompson Clarke Thompson Clarke Living room
    Country Manor

    Thompson Clarke are an interior design consultancy and studio based in Belfast specialising in the project and design work of beautiful homes and interiors.

    From private homes to commercial premises, Sara Thompson and Lindy Clarke strive to make each project stylish, practical and timeless, offering a fully comprehensive design service from on site to in situ.
    Visit our studio to view our carefully curated collection of home accessories or contact us to find out about our design services.

    Services
    Project Management; Paint Schedule; Curtains and Blinds; Upholstery and Fabrics; Furniture Design and Sourcing; Art Advisory
    Service areas
    Belfast
    Address
    B1.08 Portview, 310 Newtonards Road
    BT41HE Belfast
    United Kingdom
    +44-2890450060 www.thompsonclarke.com

    Reviews

    Catherine Clancy
    12 months ago
    Jason McBride
    about 3 years ago
