Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ESS—Easy Drain
Bathroom accessories in Oldenzaal
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • ESS stands for Easy Sanitary Solutions, and is at the same time the best and most appropriate statement describing our products. Simple, practical and advantageous for installation specialists and end-users, in the very best quality with an attractive and modern design. As a family owned company we have been designing, developing and producing sanitary solutions since 1928.

    Services
    Shower Drains and Bathroom Accessoires
    Service areas
    Manufacturer and Oldenzaal
    Company awards
    Red dot design, interior innovation award
    Address
    Nijverheidsstraat 60
    7575BK Oldenzaal
    Netherlands
    +31-541200800 www.easydrain.com

    Reviews

    Mercurius Straat
    I was in contact with ESS Nederland this morning. I spoke to a very helpful counselor who also took a lot of time and knew what she was talking about. I have an installer "who does his thing", ESS was able to give me good information here that the siphon housing can be glued, as stated in the assembly instructions - which the installer denied. Many other consultants want to get rid of customers quickly, this consultant does not. In the end, it was very important to me because my house leaks later, not the plumber's. I am very grateful to ESS for this!
    11 months ago
    Robert Schippers
    Very nice product, unfortunately after a few years the inspection cap of the easydrain had shrunk (this is made of rubber). Had contact and they solved it very nicely. Very nice product! Definitely recommend! They also really live up to the 10-year warranty.
    about 1 year ago
    Ulrike Schöpp
    Unfortunately not the promised top quality for these high-priced products. Not professionally processed, welding not angled, sharp edges with risk of injury. Justified complaints are arrogantly rejected. Addendum: After the negative rating, friendly contact, sending a new door in the expected quality.
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element