Jalu Ltd
Lighting in Milton Keynes
    • Holix V, Jalu Ltd Jalu Ltd Balconies, verandas & terraces Lighting
    Holix V, Jalu Ltd Jalu Ltd Garden Lighting
    Holix V, Jalu Ltd Jalu Ltd Balconies, verandas & terraces Lighting
    Holix V
    Holix IV, Jalu Ltd Jalu Ltd Garden Lighting
    Holix IV, Jalu Ltd Jalu Ltd Balconies, verandas & terraces Lighting
    Holix IV, Jalu Ltd Jalu Ltd Garden Lighting
    +1
    Holix IV
    Holix III, Jalu Ltd Jalu Ltd Garden Lighting
    Holix III, Jalu Ltd Jalu Ltd Balconies, verandas & terraces Lighting
    Holix III, Jalu Ltd Jalu Ltd Garden Lighting
    +1
    Holix III
    Holix II, Jalu Ltd Jalu Ltd Garden Lighting
    Holix II, Jalu Ltd Jalu Ltd Balconies, verandas & terraces Lighting
    Holix II
    Holix I, Jalu Ltd Jalu Ltd Balconies, verandas & terraces Lighting
    Holix I, Jalu Ltd Jalu Ltd Garden Lighting
    Holix I, Jalu Ltd Jalu Ltd Balconies, verandas & terraces Lighting
    Holix I
    The Furtho, Jalu Ltd Jalu Ltd Garden Lighting
    The Furtho, Jalu Ltd Jalu Ltd Garden Lighting
    The Furtho, Jalu Ltd Jalu Ltd Garden Lighting
    +1
    The Furtho

    Jalu designs unique sculptural floor lamps that provide an object of beauty during the day and ambient light in the evening, creating an enticing atmosphere through light, shape and texture. Hand cast to order in the UK from a novel material that is lighter than stone, the lamps are robust and weatherproof. They can be positioned as standalone features, or as multiple units in a lighting system.

    Services
    We offer bespoke colour matching for all our lamps
    Service areas
    United Kingdom and Milton Keynes
    Address
    Furtho Manor Farm, Northampton Road
    MK19 6NR Milton Keynes
    United Kingdom
    +44-7930506864 www.jalu.co.uk
