Jalu designs unique sculptural floor lamps that provide an object of beauty during the day and ambient light in the evening, creating an enticing atmosphere through light, shape and texture. Hand cast to order in the UK from a novel material that is lighter than stone, the lamps are robust and weatherproof. They can be positioned as standalone features, or as multiple units in a lighting system.
- Services
- We offer bespoke colour matching for all our lamps
- Service areas
- United Kingdom and Milton Keynes
- Address
-
Furtho Manor Farm, Northampton Road
MK19 6NR Milton Keynes
United Kingdom
+44-7930506864 www.jalu.co.uk