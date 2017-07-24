The couple room project is a team

of designers who with a single touch can transform the couple bedroom into a vintage.Our designs are all about a classic sensuality. The couple room designers charm is a cut above the rest which makes them a hit with the critics and classes alike! Lending their expertise and name to this season the couple room project with designers, will see your dream room being created like never before.

Once in a while in the middle of an ordinary life, love gives us a fairytale and the couple room project promises to be the perfect beginning to our several client’s fairytale.