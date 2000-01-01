Gisela LaPorta, along with her talented design team, creates beautiful spaces, designed to bring function and value to your home. LaPorta Studio takes on projects of any size, with a focus on whole-home or whole-room designs, including new-construction, renovation, furnishing & interior styling. We offer unique designs, top notch customer service and time saving solutions. We specialize in helping male executives and business owners create casual, chic, comfortable and timeless bachelor pads. "A man's home is his castle".

Gisela LaPorta has bachelors in Interior Architecture and Architecture from Rhode Island School of Design. She furthered her studies earning a certificate in Managing the Design Firm at Harvard Graduate School of Design. As an ASID allied member, Gisela has experience in a variety of aspects concerning Architecture and Interiors. Her expertise ranges from Commercial to Residential spaces as well as corporate headquarters for TOP 100 companies. Gisela founded her firm in 2000 and is the recipient of many awards.

Interior design done with simple processes and systems that guarantees always delivered on time and within budget.