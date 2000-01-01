Gisela LaPorta, along with her talented design team, creates beautiful spaces, designed to bring function and value to your home. LaPorta Studio takes on projects of any size, with a focus on whole-home or whole-room designs, including new-construction, renovation, furnishing & interior styling. We offer unique designs, top notch customer service and time saving solutions. We specialize in helping male executives and business owners create casual, chic, comfortable and timeless bachelor pads. "A man's home is his castle".
Gisela LaPorta has bachelors in Interior Architecture and Architecture from Rhode Island School of Design. She furthered her studies earning a certificate in Managing the Design Firm at Harvard Graduate School of Design. As an ASID allied member, Gisela has experience in a variety of aspects concerning Architecture and Interiors. Her expertise ranges from Commercial to Residential spaces as well as corporate headquarters for TOP 100 companies. Gisela founded her firm in 2000 and is the recipient of many awards.
Are you ready to transform your home? Email us us today to book a free discovery call at info@laportastudio.com.
Interior design done with simple processes and systems that guarantees always delivered on time and within budget.
- Services
- New Construction
- Renovations
- Remodeling
- Furniture & Furnishings Procurement
- Project Management
- Complex and Basic Space Planning
- Design Concept Development
- Site Assessment
- Custom Window Treatments
- Art Selection
- Concierge & White Glove Services
- Interior Architecture
- Interior Design
- Luxury Interior Design
- Interior Design For Men
- Interior Design For Gentlemen
- Luxury Interior Design For Men
- Show all 17 services
- Service areas
- Palm Beach
- Vero Beach
- Jupiter
- Boca Raton
- Delray Beach. Palm Beach County
- Miami-Dade County
- Broward County. National and international projects.
- Company awards
- ASID Award and LOFTwall Award
- Address
-
340 Royal Poinciana Way
33480 Palm Beach
United States
+1-7707890269 www.laportastudio.com
LaPorta Studio is a licensed full-service interior architecture and design firm that executes projects in three areas of design: • New Construction • Home Furnishings • Renovations/Remodeling. Areas of Specialization: • Complex and Basic Space Planning • Design Concept Development • Materials - Furnishings and Textile Procurement • Architectural Detailing • Site Assesment • Contractor and Sub-Contractor Coordination • Project Management