Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
SS ARCHITECTS &amp; ENGINEERS
Architects in Perinthalmanna
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • SINGLE STORY HOME, SS ARCHITECTS & ENGINEERS SS ARCHITECTS & ENGINEERS Modern Houses
    SINGLE STORY HOME, SS ARCHITECTS & ENGINEERS SS ARCHITECTS & ENGINEERS Modern Houses
    SINGLE STORY HOME, SS ARCHITECTS & ENGINEERS SS ARCHITECTS & ENGINEERS Modern Houses
    +8
    SINGLE STORY HOME

    Blessed with a bunch of professionals, portraying the life behind imaginations of our ever co-operative customers, we have become a prominent firm in construction and architecture arena. Started in the year 2009, we got the opportunity to cherish the dreams of hundreds of customers across the country. We focus on to design and adorn your homes and buildings with enchanting outlooks and interiors, blended with classical & modern styles of architecture. We always strive to deliver 100 percent satisfaction to our customers through our dedicated and time bound quality service.

    Services
    • Architectural Services
    • Interior designing
    • Engineering
    • Supervision
    • Estimation and Costing
    • etc
    Service areas
    world wide
    Address
    SS Architects & Engineers, opp-Al Salama Eye Hospital, Palakkad Road, Perinthalmanna
    679322 Perinthalmanna
    India
    +91-9447161429 www.ssarchitect.in

    Reviews

    Asok Kumaran
    Top architect firm in perinthalmanna
    10 months ago
    praveen kandamkulam
    Good
    over 4 years ago
    shafeek kk
    outstanding service
    over 5 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element