Stonetree
Landscape Designers in St George
Reviews (5)
    • Turn key Outdoor specialists

    We specialize in the following areas

    Exterior Design consulting and planning of all of the following.

    Landscape insulation and continued long term maintenance packages. Included in our landscape section of the company we provide hard scape options such as pavers, flagstone, concrete, and all types and styles of water features and exterior structures. We also have a specific commercial landscape team that focuses on commercial based projects.

    Masonry work ranging from standard privacy walls to engineered retaining options. We also install a large variety of stone products including vainer, cultured, and natural or real stone.

    Pool and Spa Design and insulation. We also provide costumers with long term pool maintenance options. As with all other divisions we offer a turn key service including pre construction consulting, design options, installation, and service options post construction.

    Large scale excavation services including site development, land clearing, grading,demolition, erosion control, retaining options both rock and fabricated stack-able materials, cut and process and fill projects such as walk out basement and full basement homes. We work hand in hand with local engineers both civil and geo Technical to provide a turn key professional minded product. We do so to provide peace of mind for the customer all while using our in house resources to keep costs down which is passed along to consumer.

    Services
    Landscaping, Masonry, and Pools and Excavation
    Service areas
    • Saint George
    • Hurricane and Surrounding Areas
    • St George
    Address
    3787 S 1500 East Cir Ste 208
    84790 St George
    United States
    +1-4356684343 stonetreestg.com

    Reviews

    Wes Mcilrath
    Working with Stonetree, so far so good.
    over 4 years ago
    Sandy Taylor
    Very disappointed. Stonetree built our retaining wall and didn’t finish it correctly. Every time it rains our yard is eroding away exposing the bottom of the wall which will eventually buckle. I have been trying to get them to come out for the past year to fix it and they are dodging me. Very unprofessional.
    about 3 years ago
    Justin Taylor
    STONETREE did an amazing job on my backyard. They were super professional, on time with everything and even fixed a few of my broken sprinklers in my front yard without questions or charge. I also really like how they could do everything. They took care of my block walls, lawn, garden, trees and other landscaping, and even my cement for my pickle ball and basketball courts. Josh also was extremely valuable at helping me and my wife decide what to do - our yard would not have turned out as awesome as it did without him. One of the biggest helps was that our backyard is kind of small - our lot is just under 1/4 of an acre and we have a 3,200 ft home so we don't have tons of space. He was able to help us get a 25'x56' cement pad, 5 espaliered fruit trees, a raised garden bed, a spot for our trampoline, and still have a decent amount of grass to make everything look great. Thanks, I would definitely recommend you to anyone!
    over 5 years ago
