Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Procoat Painting
Painters in La Mesa
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (13)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Interior Painting
  • Exterior Painting
  • Residential Painting
  • Commercial Painting

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Point Loma Custom House Painting, Refacing, and Staining on Chatsworth, Procoat Painting Procoat Painting Tropical style houses
    Point Loma Custom House Painting, Refacing, and Staining on Chatsworth, Procoat Painting Procoat Painting Tropical style houses
    Point Loma Custom House Painting, Refacing, and Staining on Chatsworth, Procoat Painting Procoat Painting Modern Houses
    +4
    Point Loma Custom House Painting, Refacing, and Staining on Chatsworth

    Procoat Painting is a highly experienced, top rated, full service residential and commercial painting contractor specializing in interior and exterior painting in San Diego, CA.  619-777-8059

    Service areas
    San Diego County, CA, and La Mesa
    Company awards
    A+ Rating with BBB, Yelp Service Award, Best of Houzz Member, Angie's List Super Service Award for the last four years. 2012-2016
    Address
    9461 Grossmont Summit Drive
    91941 La Mesa
    United States
    +1-6197778059 www.procoatpaintingsandiego.com

    Reviews

    Dan Mccready
    .....this team did a great job in making our house look incredible and we could not be more pleased........friendly extremely professional punctual tidy and wow do they pay close attention to detail......merci beaucoup procoat !.......
    about 2 months ago
    Mark Highsmith
    Mike and his team were awesome to work with! They were very professional, responsive, and thorough. We gave them a two-day timeline to paint the inside of our gym and they nailed it without any flaws. The following weekend they came back to finish the exterior and were able to get it done during our operating hours without disrupting our classes/clients. During my initial search, I contacted 5-6 other companies who were all pretty difficult to deal with to say the least. These guys/ladies were hands down the best all around and it's not even close. If you're looking for a trustworthy, professional team who offers very fair pricing, I highly suggest Procoat Painting!
    3 months ago
    KJ MacMaster
    We hired Procoat Painting to paint the trim on our two-story home after a new stucco job. Mike and his crew were very professional from start to finish. They were on time and always communicated what would be done for that day. The painters were attentive to detail. I appreciate their great work and would highly recommend them!
    about 2 months ago
    Show all 13 reviews
      Add SEO element