Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Fernandez Architecture
Architects in Miami
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Fort Lauderdale, Fernandez Architecture Fernandez Architecture Modern Living Room Concrete White
    Fort Lauderdale, Fernandez Architecture Fernandez Architecture Modern Dining Room
    Fort Lauderdale, Fernandez Architecture Fernandez Architecture Modern Garden
    +8
    Fort Lauderdale
    Interior remodelling , Fernandez Architecture Fernandez Architecture Modern Kitchen Tiles Beige
    Interior remodelling , Fernandez Architecture Fernandez Architecture Modern Walls and Floors Glass Beige
    Interior remodelling , Fernandez Architecture Fernandez Architecture Modern Bathroom Tiles Beige
    +16
    Interior remodelling
    Key Biscayne , Fernandez Architecture Fernandez Architecture Tropical style garden Wood Wood effect
    Key Biscayne , Fernandez Architecture Fernandez Architecture Patios & Decks Concrete Brown
    Key Biscayne , Fernandez Architecture Fernandez Architecture Patios & Decks Concrete Grey
    +3
    Key Biscayne

    Fernandez Architecture provides exceptional design services for projects including private homes, commercial structures, hotels, and more. We serve clients in the U.S. and internationally. We provide creative solutions to provide comfortable living spaces, even in complex structures.

    Services
    Architecture, Interior Design, and Project Manager
    Service areas
    Florida, Georgia, and Miami
    Address
    25 SE 2nd Av, Suite 712
    33131 Miami
    United States
    +1-7864425423 www.fernandezarchitecture.com
    Legal disclosure

    Fernandez Architecture provides exceptional design services for projects including private homes, commercial structures, hotels, and more. We serve clients in the U.S. and internationally. We provide creative solutions to provide comfortable living spaces, even in complex structures.

    We have a passion for creating respectful, peaceful environments to transform communities and elevate the lives of individuals and families. We design thoughtful spaces that allow neighborhoods to thrive and enable or support further engagement, comfort, and community benefit.

    Reviews

    Actual Home
    Great service, and great design. We work doing interior remodeling of several apartments, being involved for the entire process. Great job and professional service. I really recommend they.
    about 3 years ago
    Oscar Vera
    Joaquin and his team really pulled through with the plans for my home. My project had rather unusual circumstances that made me try to tackle it with trepidation. I consulted with a few professionals in this area to see where to start and received conflicting information which left me confused and almost decided not to go through with the project. Luckily something in my instincts told me to trust Joaquin's advice and I decided to place it in the hands of this firm. My leap of faith paid off. Joaquin's integrity, professionalism and skill is very refreshing to find nowadays. I am very happy with the work FZ did for me.
    almost 3 years ago
    Alexandra Blanco
    Avoid at all costs. People will warn you that construction is stressful but this architect makes it much more difficult then necessary. He is arrogant and unwilling to do the plans for your needs. The entire office is extremely unresponsive and will leave the country without any prior notice leaving your project delayed and providing no compensation or sympathy for it. He is unprofessional, he yelled ‘shut up’ at a 6month pregnant woman because he didn’t agree with her concerns. Also, he completed the plans according to the wrong county code which led to delays, additional fees and a number of time that I, the client, had to complete paperwork and take it myself to the county. Even after this was brought to his attention, he didn’t compensate us or provide any condolences for his errors but decided to claim no-fault. By far the worst part about construction is working with people that aren’t qualified and he is not. And in response to his response - yes he did the project to incorrect code which is why I had to file for a setback variance costing me over $1500 plus my time and effort. After I alone filed all the paperwork to have this variance approved by the county is when the plans were finally approved. But yes to clarify, plans were done incorrectly and we found out by notice of the county that his setbacks were incorrect. Also, I am hispanic and never in my life has someone who speaks spanish told me 'shut up' because they didn't realize that was rude. I never met him ten times in his office, he was never available so that is false and he refused to meet with my contractor which is why we are currently moved on to another architect. BEWARE
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element