Legal disclosure

Fernandez Architecture provides exceptional design services for projects including private homes, commercial structures, hotels, and more. We serve clients in the U.S. and internationally. We provide creative solutions to provide comfortable living spaces, even in complex structures.

We have a passion for creating respectful, peaceful environments to transform communities and elevate the lives of individuals and families. We design thoughtful spaces that allow neighborhoods to thrive and enable or support further engagement, comfort, and community benefit.