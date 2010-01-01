Your browser is out-of-date.

Moments to Cherish
    • 'Moments to Cherish' was indeed the moments that we 4some cherished and now sharing it to the world through our basket of products. Started taking shape in 2010, our Company breathes, eats and lives in pure business strategies and delivering quality at its best through the wide range.

    Services
    • Instant food mix manufactures
    • Premix manufactures
    Service areas
    Mumbai
    Address
    3/A, Jay Laxmi Industrial Estate, Khetani Industrial Area, 107 Bazar Ward, M. N. Road, Sonpura Lane, Near Fauziya Hospital, Kurla (West)
    40070 Mumbai
    United States
    +1912225038777 momentstocherish.in
